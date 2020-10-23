Family: Husband, Ty. Daughters, Kathryn and Evelyn.
Age: 31
Education: B.S. Animal Science, University of Illinois 2010. DVM, University of Illinois, 2014.
Community Involvement: Adams County Rabies Administrator, CVMA Grief Support Helpline Volunteer, Online Church Host at The Crossing Church.What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? Veterinarian and Co-owner of Country View Veterinary Service. I am a mixed animal general practitioner and I love surgery.
What is a typical workweek like? It’s a mixed bag! I see the most basic things like vaccines to crazy things like amputations. I see cats, dogs, cattle, hogs, goats, sheep, and the occasional duck or small mammal.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My first job was at my dad’s fast food restaurant in Chicago. I worked there since I was tall enough scoop ice cream on stacked milk crates. I worked there through high school and enjoyed working with my dad.
How do you balance everything? With running a business, being on call, being a farm wife, and having twin girls, I just do what I can with the time I have. If I have 20 minutes but can’t get a whole project done, well it’s at least 20 minutes more done than it was before.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? My partner and mentor Dr. Dan Lohnes. He is patient and has been doing this 30 years longer than me. We work well together bringing new and common sense together.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? Everyday. I didn’t get into my first vet school I interviewed for and I recovered by getting better at interviewing. I practiced every day even though I hated it. It was one hurdle I had to get through to get to my goal.
What does success mean to you? Achieving whatever goal you have set before you. There is never a finish line. You can always do better at something.
What was your proudest professional moment? My first foreign body surgery. I pulled a stuffed toy out of a dog that had magnets on all four feet. I washed that thing up and I have it on my fridge at work.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I workout everyday and love taking my girls for walks.
What is the biggest need in your community? Agriculture education.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? I know so many people my age that have big goals for their businesses from doctors to store owners to stay at home moms. These people are also ridiculously generous and care about this area. They inspire me every day.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Trying to impress someone never impresses anyone.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? With my family. I can never get enough time with them.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? I have different mantras for different seasons of my life. Right now its Matthew 6:33 But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. It reminds me to put aside busyness.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. I want to see Europe and do a Holy Land tour. I want to see my girls go to college.