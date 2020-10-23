Family: Husband, Jay Daughters: Anderson, 5 and Sullivan, 3 Age 34 Education Degree in Hospitality Administration from University of Central Missouri (Warrensburg) ‘09
Community Involvement Hannibal Rotary Club, MAIA Young Agents ChairYour Name Clare Zanger
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I am a member of the insurance world, wearing many hats. I am an Assistant Vice President for First State Insurance Agency that holds the roles of Regional Manager and a sales role as an Agent as well. I work closely with employers to secure the best employee benefit plans they can provide within their budgets. I also work diligently with business owners on their property, liability, and workers compensation policies to insure that the best value is had and that coverage gaps are closed at the time of a claim. Outside of my “paid” position within the industry, I serve on a few committees through the Missouri Association of Insurance Agents-helping to engage with young agents and smaller agencies to give them the tools to succeed in our industry, working with legislation to improve the customer experience and solvency of the insurance sector, and produce two heavily attended conferences that provide invaluable educational and inspirational tools for personal agent growth in Missouri.
What is a typical workweek like? I work long hours with the many hats I wear. I travel all over the eastern side of Missouri meeting with my clients and our internal staff between 19 different office locations. While a few days a month may afford me time to work from home, most days you can find me in the Hannibal area reviewing policies, helping with pricing at medical renewals, and doing other tasks such as media relations, contract development, and talent searching for new team mates for the four locations I help manage.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My first real “job” was as a child helping work at our family owned retail gift shop in downtown Hannibal- Steamboat Annie’s. I would help unpack product, price it, and arrange it out on the sales floor. I was interacting with tourists and locals alike giving them guidance on how to find things not only within our store, but suggestions on where to eat, shop, find tourist attractions-all things Hannibal really. This was at a very young age but I enjoyed it IMMENSELY and it shaped the person that I am today. I still appreciate when a tourist asks for directions or recommendations downtown and I will always give an honest review. A positive first impression of our town is extremely important for our economy and their future memories of Hannibal.
How do you balance everything? I don’t sleep. That’s kind of a joke, but during certain times of the year that isn’t very funny because it is true. I find that the ideal of “balancing” everything is a farce. Working my way through the restaurant industry later in life, I equate the balancing act that everyone thinks you are supposed to have being a successful businesswoman, wife, mom, friend, Rotary volunteer, MAIA chair...to that of balancing too many plates in your arms. Eventually something is going to drop. I have to choose each day or sometimes hour by hour what I am going to focus on so that I can be present in the moment and execute it well. I compartmentalize time into tasks and have to step back and prioritize life very regularly. My clients and coworkers will tell you that they receive emails from me at all times of the day and night-a coping mechanism of the not sleeping issue.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? I would say that two of the biggest influences that I’ve had in my life are two of my first bosses-my mom, Dana Blase, and my first restaurant boss-Melanie Liter-Campbell at Fiddlestiks. My mom has proven that you can be good at many things and it is ok to take pride in that. She taught me that I have no limits in life except for my own insecurities and to “love your people” every day so that you can not have regrets on how you spent your time. Mel Campbell taught me how to work extremely hard alongside your employeesgetting in the trenches has gained a lot of respect for me throughout my years of restaurant and bar management as well as insurance. Mel was direct in her approach with everyone, but was one of your biggest supporters and cheerleaders in life. Both of those women showed me what work ethic really looks like and I cannot express how much I appreciate that.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I thought that architecture was going to be my specialty and was accepted into the UMKC/KState architecture program-a prestigious thing to be accepted into. I excelled, but soon my Crohn’s Disease got the best of me. I found that I was sacrificing my health for my projects and grades, and soon realized that it wasn’t going to be able to continue. Having to tell my program director that I was going to have to leave after two years was one of the most heartbreaking conversations for both of us. She shared empathy and support for me and told me I can always come back. I went into the restaurant world to help fill some time after going to a lower course load and that is where I found my passion for the hospitality industry. I ended up getting my degree in that from UCM in Warrensburg and worked in it until I transitioned into insurance 10 years ago.
What does success mean to you? Success to me means leaving something better than I found it. Improving the outlook of a business’ financials due to creative insurance programs is one instance of this. Improving the landscape and diversity of my field by my involvement in our association and my own company will hopefully lead to some big enhancements for women in insurance. I would love to leave a legacy in whatever I do so that my two daughters, Anderson & Sullivan, are proud to follow in my footsteps or claim me as their future mentor and mom.
What was your proudest professional moment? In 2019 I received an award for Young Agent of the Year from the MAIA-that was a shock and something I got to share with my family (I didn’t know they were there nor that I was receiving that award). Much like this acknowledgement, being nominated for something by your peers who see what you do every day means the world. My second proudest professional moment was getting a large life claim paid out that was at first denied. I knew the family personally and had to work hard to prove via documentation that everything was disclosed and the check needed to be cut. The insurance company did the right thing and it made a huge impact in the lives of a local family. My most recent moment of pride was simply seeing how a tool blossomed in the hands of the right person. I passed along information to our local United Way director, Denise Damron, about a produce program a client had secured through the USDA. through this, we secured about 300,000 pounds of fresh produce during the COVID lockdown in NEMO. Coming from an industry that I want everyone fed and taken care of, the execution of that effort and the amount of mouths it fed truly filled my bucket.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I absolutely love to cook. If you look at my social media 80% of it is pictures of food-some that I cooked and some that I was served at restaurants. I do NOT enjoy baking-but rather the creative side of cooking meals for my family. I used to be an avid artist as well, with painting being my preferred media. I would love to get back into my artistic side again-if the time allows.
What is the biggest need in your community? I feel as though the biggest need in my community is the closure of the income / opportunity gap. I’m not sure how to inspire people to realize their strengths and talents and putting those strengths towards bettering their situation-but I try to give buoyancy to those opportunities by the volunteer organizations I’m a part of and through supporting causes I think enables people to do their best work through financial assistance or professional development opportunities.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? I feel as though a lot of the community members in the Hannibal and Quincy areas are realizing what gems we have in the local businesses in town. Whether that be for opportunities to eat out, shop for clothes, finish home projects, or look for help in managing business expenses. We have fantastic entrepreneurs who have put their talents out there for us to enjoy-I hope people appreciate it!
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Your worth is not calculated by others’ opinions.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? Sleeping! Or playing with my daughters.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? Whatever you are not CHANGING you are CHOOSING.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. I want to complete a cooking school in Tuscany and I would like to own my own company some day.