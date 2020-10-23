Family: Wife: Laura Sethaler Children: Maddison 10, Torrance 9, Abigail 6
Age: 38
Education: Completing Master of Arts in Ministry at Bethel Seminary
Community Involvement: Young Life, Teen Reach volunteer, Quincy Youth Initiative Marketing/Awareness Team, United Way Faith- Based, and Nonprofit Team, Worship team Madison Park Church, Neighborhood go-to house for the kids on our block
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? My job is Area Director of Young Life in Quincy. What I love about my job is building relationships with adolescents and adults and helping them grow into their God-given potential whatever that may be. I love it when people “get it,” and they see what they can truly be. I know that some spoke into my life the potential they saw in me long before I saw it in myself. I love getting to know kids and learning their passions and seeing how faith and life intersect in those passions and help them accomplish their dreams or at least begin moving toward them. I have also recently started my own consulting company, Curtis Sethaler Leadership Solutions leveraging my experience with the John Maxwell Team to help nonprofits, churches, and their leaders reach their goals and maximize their potential. Again I love seeing and helping people reach their potential, and this is another avenue to do just that.
What is a typical workweek like? A typical workweek is structured around meetings, with our staff, both in our staff group and in one on one sessions. I regularly meet with our donors, communicating the status of Young Life, where we are going, and sharing stories of how kids’ lives are impacted by the presence of our staff and volunteers. In addition to those meetings, I spend time with our students over meals, coffee, or games, depending on what the students’ interests are. I also spend time studying as I am completing my Masters of Arts Degree in Ministry. I am fortunate that much of the training for my position in Young Life can be academically credited towards my degree. All in all, my work week is all about building new relationships, investing deeper in established relationships, and growing the impact of Young Life in our community. Kids need hope, and because of the work of Young Life and our mission, we can give them that by being present.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My first job was at Hardee’s in Pittsfield. I remember wanting to be successful in my position there, but I don’t think I had an idea for what success looked like as a sixteen-year-old. I started this job during the switch from Hardee’s to “Star” Hardee’s. We had sandwich-making contests in training for the conversion, and I always wanted to win those. I was a high school athlete while I had the job at Hardee’s also which meant that my only real chance to get any hours was to work weekends, so I worked eight-hour shifts Saturdays and Sundays during basketball season.
How do you balance everything? I am meticulously scheduled, and it has taken years to be able to say those words. I use my icalendar on my phone and computer to track meetings, workouts, and family events. While the iCal works great, a friend suggested I use a physical planner because when you write things down, it sticks in your mind better, so I use that too, and it has been life-altering, to say the least. On Sundays, I will line out my week in my planner and list out priorities for the week and when they need to be completed. Every day has an individual schedule and tasks to be completed, and every day has a review. Using this planner and working on the discipline of saying no to the things that aren’t priorities have allowed me to do a lot without ever really feeling rushed or busy. Beyond the planner, I check in with my wife Laura regularly on how I am doing at home. With three daughters and a puppy, life at home can get fairly intense, but that remains the priority. Family is the most important thing, and making sure the balance in my life starts at home is critical. I think it has also been essential to make time for fun things. I am a doer, and I will work 24/7 if left unchecked. I am grateful for mentors and a spouse who speak of the importance of rest, refueling, and fun regularly. There is work to be done for sure, but we do our best work when we can focus clearly on the task at hand and when we overwork, I really believe it all gets muddy, and the quality of our work suffers.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? This question is a tough one. I would say my family has always been my most significant influence—my mom, my grandparents, and siblings. I am the person I am today because of the way my mind was shaped in those formative years growing up in the family I was blessed to have. Specifically, I would say my mother and my grandfather have had the most profound influence on my character and my drive overall. My mother affected my faith immensely. She encouraged relationships with people and showed me how to love regardless of anything other than an individual’s humanity. I have conversations with her often on the state of the world and how simple it is to genuinely care for each other if we would just love each other for who we are with no agenda. Her reading bible stories to my brother, my sister, and I growing up will always be the largest impactor of my faith. She lived it out, and I am grateful for that. My grandfather is that constant presence in my life that when I need advice, I still pick up the phone and call him. Anytime I was in trouble growing up, the response from my parents was, “you’re going to have to talk to grandpa,” and I did not want to do that. He has been this almost enigmatic person in my life. He has taught me so much about life, love, work ethic, and being a man that I don’t think any amount of words I could string together would even come close to being able to quantify his impact and influence.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I have what I think is a unique relationship with failure in that I don’t believe it exists unless you quit. I think that any perceived failure is simply feedback and an opportunity to learn for the next attempt. It is a “downpayment on future success” as Napoleon Hill puts it. Something is only truly a failure if you stop pursuing whatever it was you were after. What this does for me is it frees me from the idea that I might fail at something and shifts it to no matter what happens, I have gained knowledge that I did not have before. Things in Young Life specifically have not always gone according to plan. Be it staff, volunteers, or programs that have not worked out the way we have hoped we look at everything through the lens of learning. Some might say we failed in areas. I will always say we learned, and we will be better in the future for it.
What does success mean to you? Success to me means impact, influence, and legacy. My hope for success is to impact every person I come into contact with in positive ways. Showing them they are loved, heard, and valued. Through this, I hope that people are challenged by that interaction and will interact with others the same way, genuinely caring for each other and building each other up to be their best selves. I hope my career and my life reflect the values of placing other people’s interests ahead of my own, loving people well, and helping them realize who God made them be. If I can build my career and life on these things I will always be successful.
What was your proudest professional moment? I think my proudest moment is the moment we are living in right now. Since I joined the Young Life staff in August of 2016, my goal has been to make sure we build on the tradition of financial responsibility I inherited from our former Area Director. Additionally, we wanted to be prepared to impact the needs of our community in sustainable ways. It does us no good to operate recklessly financially in the name of immediate impact. So, what we have done, is grown slowly, steadily, and strategically. Since 2016 we have tripled our annual budget, added multiple staff, we are adding programs, and seeking to have a sustained presence in the community for decades to come. Through the duration of the COVID crisis, we have remained financially stable and functional. We have an incredible team and support structure at Young Life, and in this uncertain season, I could not be more proud of the work we have done to build on the foundation that was laid before us and grow the impact of Young Life in the community.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? My favorite stress buster is working out and, at times, working out as a family. For me, there is nothing like lifting weights to clear my mind and think a little. No matter how heavy of a day you’ve had a hundred pounds in the gym is a hundred pounds, and lifting has been a welcome respite for me. As far as a relaxing activity, I love to read and talk books, especially with my kids and friends who have similar interests. I love books that challenge my thinking and drive me to be the best version of myself.
What is the biggest need in your community? I honestly believe the biggest need in the community is the need for people to put each other first and worry less about an agenda and more about our shared humanity. Marcus Aurelius in Meditations said that “care for all human beings is part of being human.” I think at times we get away from that. Regardless of anything that may divide us, we are all human and we can all come together better than we have.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? I have a reason for optimism because I have witnessed this community coming together in incredible ways to serve each other during both COVID and the racial tension following the murder of George Floyd. During the shutdown due to COVID, many things gave me hope. A few of these would be, Adams County Together, individuals who have stepped to serve meals at local businesses, and every person who rallied to order curbside from our locally owned establishments. We are a great community with a bright future if we work together and serve each other well. During the protests against police brutality and for racial equality, we saw our elected officials and police come together with a population that is hurting and distraught over systemic racism and abuse. This togetherness gives me hope that maybe in Quincy, we can be the epicenter for something new, a shared understanding of each other’s humanity where we are all looking out for each other and seeking betterment for each other instead of ourselves. I also believe that we have a generation of young people who are passionate about changing the world for the better, but they need people to guide them and walk with them through the difficulties of growing up. This generation will be our future leaders, and their passion for all humanity is inspiring and gives me hope that the best for our community is yet to come.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? I would tell myself to put in the effort now because the work required to make up for the lost time is substantial. There is no point in trying to just get by when there is so much you can become. Mediocrity is a slow and agonizing death that will leave you regretting all that you never put the effort in to attempt. Work hard, dream big, and be everything God made you to be. Start now, get to work, and live this life to the fullest.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? I would spend more time with my family. The rush of life, work, fun, ball games, and dance classes, it can all be a lot to do even for a very scheduled person. If I had more time I would like to think that I would fill them with nothing but simply being with my family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? “When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, ‘I used everything you gave me.” ― Erma Bombeck This quote has both motivated me and haunted me for decades. Most recently it has motivated me to be the best person and leader I can possibly be for Young Life, for the community, and most especially for my family. Our families, businesses, and organizations rise and fall on the quality of our leadership. My hope is to always pursue what God built into me when He created me and to continue to challenge myself to be better every day and to leave this life as Bombeck said having used everything He gave me.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. There are honestly several things I would like to do but the most significant in my opinion is that I want to see my three daughters grow into the women I know they can be. I have often said that the quickest way to change the world is to raise strong daughters and I hope I am doing just that. I am an incredibly proud father to those three and I accomplish nothing else other than raising three women to change the world and challenge the status quo for women in leadership then that is enough for me.