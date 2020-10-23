Family: Wife-Kayla Kids-Asher 10, Riggins 8, McCoy 5, Danika 2.
Age: 37
Education: Central High School Graduate - 2001 AIB College of Business Graduate - 2004 Illinois Radon Mitigation Professional License - 2009-present
Community Involvement: Mayor - Village of Camp Point 2018-present Village of Camp Point Trustee 2011-2018 Founding Member - Little Panther Athletics (LPA) Coach LPA teams every year for T-ball, Basketball, and Soccer 2014-present. Coach Adams County Youth League Baseball Coach Youth Basketball in Mendon Basketball League Member of St. Joseph Catholic Church
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I have owned and operated Mock’s Radon Reduction, Inc. for over eleven years. I install radon mitigation system which lower the radon level in homes giving the homes safer/cleaner air. Elevated levels of radon can cause lung cancer. I am also the Mayor of Camp Point. This position allows me to be the go-to person for day to day operations and I also oversee the employees of the village. Both positions allow me the opportunity to help others, which I enjoy. They each have their challenges, but for the most part my day to day is filled is positive experiences.
What is a typical workweek like? There is definitely not a typical work week in my life. With the business, being mayor, Little Panther Athletics, and being a dad to four kids each week has its own crazy plan for me. As soon as I see an easy week on my schedule something always comes up and changes that.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My first job was working for Brinkman Plumbing in Quincy. It started out working in the summers painting there entire building when I was 16. My dad, Paul, works for Brinkman Plumbing and that is how I got started there. I worked for Brinkman’s for about four years washing trucks on the weekend and working full time during school breaks. That job taught me a lot that I still use to this day.
How do you balance everything? There is one way that I balance out everything and that is my wife Kayla. Kayla and I have been dating/married for over 20 years. She is very organized and keeps everyone in line and gets the kids and myself where we need to be. We have a large calendar in our kitchen that has the entire family schedule and we rarely have an open day. With four kids we are constantly on the run for school, sports, swim lessons and normal tasks that come along with kids.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? I have had many influences in my life, but the biggest has been my dad. He has always been in the construction field and as I grew up, he was always building or working on something. The older I got the more I could help. This has led to us building several homes together as well as many renovation projects. I cannot remember a time where there has not been a project being worked on or one being planned out. Working with him has allowed me the ability to know my way around home construction. I am in a different home almost every day installing radon mitigation systems, making this knowledge and the skills learned from him valuable every day.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I thought long and hard about this question and I cannot think of a major failure in my life. Do not get me wrong I have failures in my life. However, I try to not let them change my outlook and direction I want to go in.
What does success mean to you? Success to me would mean at the end of my life looking back and being happy with what I have accomplished. There are several areas of success for me. The most important areas would be the success of my kids and family.
What was your proudest professional moment? My proudest moment was starting my own business at 26 years old. That was in 2009, it was not a good time to be starting a business with the economy going the way it was. I went to college and majored in Sales and Marketing with the intent to own a business at some point in my life. I did not imagine it to be when I was 26.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? To get away from stress I enjoy spending time with my family, coaching, golfing, hunting and building/woodworking.
What is the biggest need in your community? I cannot think of a large need in the community that comes to mind. If I did, I would not be doing my job as Mayor. The problem should already be worked out or in the process of being fixed.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? Camp Point is filled with caring responsible residents. My wife and I both grew up in the area and we always knew this is where we wanted to raise our kids. I have been amazed over the years that if there is a need the community comes together to fill that need. It may be a need for an individual or organization the community shows up and fills that need.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? My advice to my high school self would be to not let little things bring down your day. As I have been in business for myself for years, I have learned this. When I started the business, it was difficult to separate the workday from my personal time after work. Once we had kids, I had to start separating my time as best I can. To focus on them once the workday was complete.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? I would use the extra hours in the day with my wife and kids. We spend a lot of time together but it usually running around most nights/weekends. So, if we could have some more time at home or doing activities outside together would be nice.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? I always try to treat others the way I would want to be treated. I have worked for thousands of different customers over the years and have treated all with the respect each deserves. Typically, I have been treated same in return. So it does work!
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime? My goal in life is to raise my kids to be successful adults in society. There is so much going on in the world these days if I can raise my four kids to be successful adults that will be an accomplishment, I am proud of.