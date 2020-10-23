Family: Wife, Melaney; children, Lyla, 6, and Jackson, 18 months
Age: 36
Education: B.A. in Marketing from Catawba College
Community Involvement: Crossing Church member, Crossing Church section leader, Crossing Church & QU Football after-school program. Involved in Night to Shine, Red Cross blood drives, Quincy Public Schools mentor program with QU Football, Quincy University Day of Service
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?: Quincy University head football coach. I run the football program here at Quincy University and everything that it entails. The aspect of my job I like the most is having a chance to positively impact the young men and community here in Quincy.
What is a typical workweek like?: Depends on the time of the year. Once we start football season, we are seven days a week from August through the end of November, usually putting in 70+ hour work weeks. Out of season we are recruiting, developing our young men and doing professional development. During this time we are six days a week, usually 60 hours a week.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?: My first job in my profession was coaching at McDowell High School (N.C.) and substitute teaching right after I graduated from college. I will never forget the impact that I saw coaches could have in the lives of each player. This is where I developed my coaching philosophy.
How do you balance everything?: I think everything starts at home. This job requires a lot of hours and a ton of time away from home. My wife Melaney is an amazing wife and mother to our two young children and is always willing to help in every aspect she can. Outside of that I believe concentrating on what is most important and affects our young men the most is where I spend my time. My first two years as the head coach, I stepped out of coaching to develop the culture and leadership program of our team. We needed to know what we stood for before we could do anything else. Also I have an amazing staff that makes my job so much easier. They are great men, work hard and care about our young men.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?: My father has been my biggest influence. He showed me how to be a good man, father and husband. He also showed me how to balance life and be career-driven on top of that. He instilled in me a great work ethic and being a man of great morals. Carson Gowan was my high school football coach. Still to this day he has been my biggest inspiration when it comes to football. He continued to drive home work ethic and helped develop my leadership abilities as a man. He showed me how you can balance holding your players accountable and caring about them at the same time.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?: I lost my starting position in college my junior year. I got complacent and thought I could just go through the motions and still start. I realized that the work ethic and mental toughness that had gotten me to the starting position was what I was missing. It helped show me how important those two things are and how you can not just rely on talent.
What does success mean to you?: In my profession I believe that has multiple answers. I believe first would be graduating every young man that joins our family. Second would be having a positive impact on each young man that comes through our program. I believe to many coaches take to much of a business approach to each player and don’t truly care about them as young men and what the next part of their life looks like. Lastly I would say putting a product on the field that our players, school, community and alumni are proud of.
What was your proudest professional moment?: My proudest professional moment as of right now is probably looking back and seeing how much our program has changed and how much support we have gotten from so many different people in the community and football alumni. To see things taking shape the way you hoped they would and being able to stay steadfast in our mission and core values has been amazing.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?: Spending time with my family. My wife, son and daughter give up so much for me to be in this profession so when I can be at home it helps a lot.
What is the biggest need in your community?: I believe one of the most important things that any community could benefit from is being able to press the pause button and stop getting so caught up in the hectic day to day things that we all worry about. Enjoy the little things in life. I believe personally this COVID-19 pandemic has forced me to do an even better job of that.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?: People always ask me as a football coach in recruiting is, “Why Quincy?” It is simple it is because of the people. This university and community are full of amazing human beings who truly support and take care of one another. I know I am originally from North Carolina and have only been here for eight years; however, this place is home.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?: Don’t expend emotional energy on things you have no control over. I see people including myself at that age worrying about things to many times they can’t control.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?: I would spend more time in my bible, praying and working on my personal well being. To many times in the hustle and bustle of life we forget to take care of ourselves. This is something I have learned to do more of.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?: The mission statement of our football program is “Pursue Excellence With A Vengeance.” We define this as being stead fast in a single direction, displaying great passion and doing something to the best of our ability.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.: To be the best father and husband I can possibly be.