Family: Wife, Shannon; children, Ireland, 13, Liam, 11, Kerridan, 7
Age: 38
Education: B.S. in computer information systems from Culver-Stockton College; M.B.A. from Morehead State University
Community Involvement: Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, president (2010-2011), vice president (2009-2010); pianist for community events
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?: I am the chief financial officer for Sullivan Auctioneers in Hamilton, Ill. My primary responsibility, like most CFO’s, is managing the financial processes and providing financial analysis to the business owners and managers. I am also owner of The CFOs, a small business that I created to offer virtual CFO services to small businesses that are not big enough to hire a full-time CFO or Controller. Sullivan Auctioneers has been able to grow in the quantity of auctions, the size of auctions, and geographically over the last several years, which led them to add the CFO role. I have been able to work with a strong accounting group that ensures our financials are recorded correctly and the clients which hire us are quickly paid. What I like best about my position is being able to collect and utilize financial data to make informed decisions. When a business can pair the experience of the owners and managers with financial analysis and forecasting, it leads to better business decision-making and gives more opportunity to succeed. What I like best about Sullivan Auctioneers is the professionalism and adaptability of the business. With the announcement of the stay-at-home order earlier this year, many companies were crippled. For us, it was an immediate decision to move all auctions completely online and remove any fees that were charged to online buyers. Those online buying fees are still expenses that the company incurs on behalf of the buyers, but the company owners knew it was the right thing to do to help our clients. The quick decision by the company allowed business to continue moving forward.
What is a typical workweek like?: During peak business periods, I spend much of my time ensuring our auctions are reconciled. No auction is identical, so there are always questions that we address for both buyers and sellers. When the auction calendar is not quite as full, it allows time for data analysis, process analysis and forecasting. I spend the majority of my time in the office at a computer. Because each auction is so different, I would not call any workweek “typical,” but I can say most of my time is spent reviewing auction financials and pulling financial data into business metrics. Some of my lunch hours are used to meet with clients or do financial analysis work for The CFOs. Most successful small businesses have created success by working hard and taking care of customers. A passion of mine is to grab data from those companies, create metrics, and show business owners how previous decisions have affected the business financially. Combining the financial knowledge with the industry knowledge of a business owner is a powerful tool for growth.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?: Going way back, my first unofficial job was working with my dad as an “electrician.” I use that term very loosely because I think I was 13. My dad operated an electrician business as his side hustle (I bet he has never used that phrase before). He would work all day at his full-time job, and then he and I would go to houses in the evenings and on weekends to do electrical work. Back then, I thought my role was installing lights, light switches, outlets, getting tools for my dad, and occasionally crawling through attics and trying not to fall through the ceiling. Now, I remember my role as spending time with my dad, learning life lessons, gaining a strong work ethic, and probably slowing my dad down; hopefully he charged by the hour.
I’ve had numerous jobs in my life that have taught me a lot and given me great experience, but being an “electrician” was my first job and played an important role for me.
How do you balance everything?: I balance everything by trying to keep things in perspective; what is important and needs my attention now, what can wait, should I do it myself or can someone else handle it more efficiently? Everyone has multiple priorities in life, which may include a full-time job, a side hustle, a family, friends, a house, community involvement, the list can go on and on. Spreading my time too thinly was a challenge in the past. At one point, I was working full-time, served as president of the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, was a volunteer firefighter, attended school at night earning my MBA, played piano for my church, and had a newborn. While I enjoyed the chaos, it was difficult to really dedicate myself to each thing, so I was only giving a little of myself to everything. As I’ve aged (I will not be in the under-40 category much longer), I have gained perspective and now attempt to limit and organize my commitments and time by determining what’s important.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?: My friends will make fun of me for this, but my wife has played a hugely influential role in my life. She and I started dating our sophomore year of high school, and now we have been married for nearly 17 years and have 3 kids. One of the reasons she has been so influential is, after all these years together, I still work hard to try and impress her. Whether that is in my career, or being a good husband, or figuring out how to do things around the house (I am one of the least handy people on Earth), doing the best I can for her influences me in all aspects of my life.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?: One time I tried grilling bacon; my grill caught on fire and melted part of my car. Another time I hooked up a washing machine and forgot to drain it; my laundry room flooded. Another time I started taking doctorate courses to earn a 4-year doctorate of business degree; after six months, I realized I would never have the time to do this for another three and a half years so I discontinued my pursuit of a doctorate. Professionally and personally, I fail at something every single day, but each failure is experience that I gain for the future. Most of us probably learn much more from failing than from succeeding. I haven’t attempted to grill bacon again, nor have I left the washing machine hose out of the drain tube. Recovering from failure, for me, is using it as experience to create success in the future.
What does success mean to you?: Being able to monetize something that you enjoy which creates a better world. I tend to use “success” as a synonym for “happiness.” I am personally happy, or successful, if I can do three things in my career: make an income for my family, enjoy what I do each day, and make the world a better place. All of us have seen how dark the world can become this year, so I think creating success is more important now than ever. A project that I am currently working on is teaching children about money. Schools do not put much focus on money, so I have been working with my kids on how to earn, how to save and spend, how much things cost, entrepreneurship, etc. As I have been working with them, I noticed an opportunity to help others as well. Money can be a very difficult subject for parents to teach their kids, so developing an outlet for kids to develop financial skills is a project that I hope will be successful.
What was your proudest professional moment?: A proud professional moment for me was creating an automated spreadsheet that used data from a company database and sent text messages and emails to customers based on the data. In a previous career, I was in a role where I received customer service calls to give updates to customers. While in that role, I was able to utilize my computer programming knowledge to create a spreadsheet that would run automatically every few minutes and send updates to customers when needed. Being able to create a tool that served customers and also made me and my employees more efficient was a proud moment.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?: In a “typical” year, most of my leisure time is spent coaching or watching my kids play sports. This year has been far from typical, so we have spent a lot of time in the backyard, going swimming, playing baseball, and playing 4-square (I hadn’t played this until recently, but it is actually kind of fun). My parents and siblings, as well as my wife’s parents and siblings, all live nearby, so we enjoy having an occasional weekend cookout. The best stress buster is being able to end the week hanging out with family and friends.
What is the biggest need in your community?: Living in Carthage, IL my entire life, I have seen a lot of small businesses come and go. What the Carthage community needs, as well as other small towns, is small businesses with big visions. I enjoy seeing businesses like Sullivan Auctioneers, Carthage Veterinary Service, DISTek Integration, and many others start as a small business in a local community, but have the vision to grow well beyond community borders. Organizations like those that I mentioned bring employment, tax revenue, community involvement, and community growth to the area. I enjoy living and raising a family in a small town, and I have a lot of pride for the communities in which I live and work. One of the reasons I recently started The CFOs is so I can help small businesses in the community realize the big potential they possess. When local businesses succeed, the entire community succeeds.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?: I’m optimistic about the prideful people in the community, the new businesses that have opened recently, and ideas like Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) that teach students about business or refurbishing The Legacy Theater to bring entertaining shows to Carthage. Carthage has had several new businesses open in recent years, offering attractive storefronts, great customer service, online sales, and employment. The transition to the majority of shoppers buying online hurt small businesses in the past, but local entrepreneurs see the potential that online sales can bring to their businesses. Business owners in Carthage have shown their pride in the community and their drive for the community to be stronger. Creating a campaign to bring the theater back to life, or introducing ideas like CEO that teach the youth about business, are just two examples of my optimism for the community’s future. Because we had the Legacy Theater in Carthage, I was able to invite Mike Michalowicz, a successful author in business, to Carthage years ago to speak to local businesses. That was just one of many events the theater has held which brought revenue to the community.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?: High school was an incredible time in my life. I met my future wife, played on some great football teams, and made life-long friendships. The main thing that is difficult at that age is to decide on the future. When I graduated high school, I had no idea what I wanted to go to college to study. I started as a math major, changed to math education, then thought about music, then finally decided on computer information systems. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree and working four different jobs in three years, I realized my passion for business and finance. I went back to college for three years and earned my MBA. If I could go back and give myself advice, it would be to focus on my future at a younger age and be more prepared going into college. Many high school seniors do not think about how much money jobs pay, how much college costs, credit card interest, etc. Having this knowledge at a younger age would be lifechanging.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?: A passion I’ve had since I was young is performing music. I play piano for my church every weekend, but other than that, I rarely touch a piano. I have written many pieces of piano music over the last several years but have not taken the time to professionally record them. If I had a few more hours in a day, I would like to spend a portion of that time recording songs I have written.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?: Nope.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.: One thing I would like to accomplish is writing and performing a song that is played either on the radio or in a movie.