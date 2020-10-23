Family: Wife: Leah Turner (35) Sons: Ian (10) Grant (6) Jase (2)
Age: 36
Education: B.A. from Hannibal-LaGrange College MBA from Auburn University
Community Involvement: Hannibal Parks and Rec.: Vice President Hannibal Lions Club: Former President Mark Twain Area FCA: Advisory Board Member Granted Ministries: Board Member Christ Fellowship of Hannibal: Deacon
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? At Benson Financial Group, we help advance toward financial freedom by helping people plan for life’s big events including retirement. As a CFP professional, I meet with clients to help them plan for and execute their goals through investments.
What is a typical workweek like? A normal week consists of meeting with clients and prospects to review their financial plans and investments. We monitor the investments in conjunction with the plan to make sure the client is on track. At the end of the week, we update and create plans for the next week.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My first job was when I was 15 working for MFA propane painting propane takes around my hometown of Bevier, MO.
How do you balance everything? My friends and family would say I am very structured. I organize every day to make sure I don’t miss the tasks that I promised. I use a variety of tools to help me keep track of everything. Part of my priorities is to put first this first and make time for my family (wife and 3 boys).
Who has influenced you the most, and why? I have been influenced by so many that this is tough to answer. I feel like I can learn something from anyone. I enjoy reading biographies to gain insights in other lives. One person over the past 5 years that has been a tremendous influence on my life is Pat Benson. He has been a great example of Godly leadership as well as constantly encouraging me to keep a work-life balance.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I have failed at many things but one of my most memorable moments was in High School. Our baseball team was playing a rival for the district championship and we were down by 3 in the bottom of the last inning. I was up with 2 outs and the bases were loaded. Anticlimactically, I grounded out to the shortstop and we lost. To add insult to all, I had to leave for basic training 30 minutes after the game. That was my junior year, so I continued to work hard and the next year I made the all-conference team.
What does success mean to you? Success means living a life that gives glory to my Lord. It is doing things the right way and giving him the glory for it all.
What was your proudest professional moment? My proudest professional moment is completing my CFP professional designation. It took rigorous studying and completing a grueling test.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? My favorite stress buster would be running. I enjoy running and find it to be a great stress reliever. I run 3- 4 days a week.
What is the biggest need in your community? The biggest need in our community is good role models. Our children need to see good examples that they can model their lives off of.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? I have optimism for a community because we have a lot of great leaders who are making a difference. Change does not happen overnight but with consistent efforts over time.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Learn something every day. You can learn something from every situation. Invest time in books and in other people to help learn.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? I would spend them with my wife and boys. I have a responsibility to my 3 boys (10, 6, and 2) to raise them to be men. I want them to be kind, compassionate, and helpful. Investing more time in them would be time well spent.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? “Whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.” Colossians 3:17
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. I want to help people advance toward financial freedom. This means helping our clients to successfully retire and live through retirement accomplishing their goals. To have accomplishment in this goal is to help see them all the way through their life.