Family: Husband - Greg Daughter - Alena Son - Luka
Age: 39
Education: Bachelor of Science in Pharmacology from St. Louis College of Pharmacy, 2004 Doctor of Pharmacy from University of Florida, 2008
Community Involvement: Member, Eula Mainland Circle of King’s Daughters Coach, Gracie Barra Jiujitsu of Hannibal Founder, Lean In Circle of Hannibal Member, Paris Presbyterian Church Founder/facilitator - ‘Bibliophile’ book sharing page Founder/facilitator - ‘I Hate Fishsticks’ recipes sharing page
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I am the Director of Pharmacy & Quality at Hannibal Regional Healthcare System. My responsibilities include pharmacy operations as well as quality improvement for the organization. I have been with HRHS for 16 years and have loved it since day one. The days I enjoy the most are those spent brainstorming and problem solving with others creating new and innovative programs or processes. I love Hannibal Regional for facilitating that environment.
What is a typical workweek like? A typical workweek consists of ensuring the real-time pharmaceutical needs of our patients are met as well as creating and maintaining processes to ensure our services are safe and effective and exceed patient and family expectations. Meeting with my team regularly to work through any barriers they may have to their work is a daily priority. Collaborating in various ways with our physicians, nurses, and other clinical leaders on opportunities for improving care is always on my agenda. I do still practice as a clinical pharmacist when possible to keep current on my skills as well as to ensure I fully understand the daily challenges my team faces.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My first job was at Stanley’s Rx Express in my hometown of Marshfield, Missouri. I loved getting to know each patient and tried to be intentional about making each encounter personalized and sincere, especially when patients were not feeling their best. I have always been grateful for the opportunity to learn from the pharmacists and customers there.
How do you balance everything? Compartmentalization has been the key to keeping my work-life balance. I only open one ‘compartment’ at a time! Occasionally, work and life spill over to one another, as can be expected from time to time, but creating boundaries and being mentally dedicated to the task at hand is critical.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? Professionally speaking I have been most influenced by Dr. Pranav Parikh, both clinically and as a leader. I first began working with him and the ICU team just out after pharmacy school graduation in 2004. He has taught me how to think more critically and less reactively, how to learn from failures rather than feel defeated by them, and how, no matter what external pressures exist,do the right thing for the patient and you will not fail.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I fail on some scale everyday! Maybe a new recipe I tried was a flop with my kids or maybe I incorrectly predicted the drug cost inflation rate for the fiscal year and bombed my budget... I am capable of beating myself up pretty bad for all manner of failures! Last year I read both “Meditations”, by Marcus Aurelius and “The Obstacle is the Way”, by Ryan Holliday - both are excellent for working through failures from a stoic perspective and accepting failure as just a matter-of-fact step in the process.
What does success mean to you? Success is not the absence of failure, nor is a failure the end. The backbone of success is to “Plan-Do- Check-Act”. When something isn’t working, adjust and resume.
What was your proudest professional moment? The opening of our Team Member Pharmacy was one of my proudest professional moments. This branch of our pharmacy division provided our team members with more convenient medication services as well as provided some relief of the financial burden of medication costs.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I absolutely love to read and I’ll read just about anything I can get my hands on. I always have a book in my bag or car. I also really enjoy jiu-jitsu for both stress relief and exercise!
What is the biggest need in your community? Every community could likely list a number of needs in all manner of categories. Mental and behavioral health resources continue to be a high priority for our area.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? Everyday, in some way or another, I see people who truly care and who give something of themselves for the betterment of our community. This is so encouraging and inspiring and is a reminder that there are great things to come in our community!
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? My dad always said, “If it was easy, anyone could do it”. I didn’t always believe that. I thought that if it was too hard, then maybe it wasn’t for me. But if I could give my younger self any advice, it would be that when things were difficult, that usually meant it was going to be worth it.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? I think no matter your age, having a book read to you is one of the greatest ways to get lost in your imagination and forget about your cares. To read aloud to kids, to adults, to anyone in the community who would enjoy listening - for education or just for fun - would bring people together, even if for an hour or so, and maybe find that we all have more in common than we realize. I would love to do that.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? Be kind but be strong.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. I just want to help make something better than the way I found it. Something that is meaningful, longlasting and beneficial to as many people as possible. Maybe that is through my role in healthcare or maybe it is just raising my children to have the courage to change the world in their own time.