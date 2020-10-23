Family: Fiancé: Brodie, Parents: Beth & Rich, Dogs: Kirk & Luke
Age: 26
Education: B.A. in women & gender Studies and minor in media communications from Webster University in St. Louis.
Community Involvement: Cornerstone, board of sirectors, secretary; Quincy Public Art Commission, vice president; Young Professionals of Quincy, member; Quincy Community Theatre, volunteer; the District, volunteer
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?: I am the marketing & membership coordinator for the Quincy Art Center. Marketing is a fun position to have because I get to tell our audience about why we do what we do. My job is to share all of the exciting things we’re doing and the impact they have on the community. Though I have not been in this position long (I started working at the Art Center 8 days before we went to work from home due to COVID-19), I have already seen the profound impact that creating art can have on a person. I love the creative, open, and collaborative energy that exists within the Art Center community.
What is a typical workweek like?: My workweek is constantly changing based on what projects and events the Art Center has coming up. I work to communicate with the community what we’re doing through digital and print platforms. I spend a lot of time finding the best way to tell our story through words and images.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?: My first job was scooping frozen custard for our family business, Deters Frozen Custard. Since it was a family business, I could start working at age 14. I loved working at the store. Scooping ice cream, making waffle cones, making people happy. It was a very rewarding job. My father, who was also my boss, has an unbelievable work ethic. He wanted each customer to have a great experience. The lessons I learned from him in customer service, dedication, hard work and pride in what you do will always stick with me.
How do you balance everything?: The short answer is that I don’t always balance everything. If there is a person who has everything in their life perfectly balanced, I would love to meet them. While I may not have the perfect balance down pat, I do try to stay organized. I am a huge fan of Google Calendar and to-do lists. I am also learning how to say “no” to things. I love helping with projects and being involved, so it is always very hard for me to pass on new opportunities but I’ve learned that taking time to rest and recuperate is the only way to come close to a work/life balance.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?: My parents are the biggest influences in my life. I got really important characteristics from both of them. My dad taught me the importance of hard work, pursuing my passion, and pride in accomplishment. My mom taught me how to express myself, to love learning, and to stand up for what I believe in.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?: After high school, I started my college career at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University pursuing a degree in directing. I was one of three students admitted to the program that year, and I was hugely honored. I had spent my entire life wanting to work in theater professionally. I got 10 weeks into the first semester of rigorous coursework and decided that I did not want to continue in the program. I was a mess. My love for theater is what defined so much of who I was at that point, that I thought everyone who I loved and respected would see me as a failure. I didn’t know how to tell them that I had failed. But when I did, the most amazing thing happened. They were supportive and helped me pick myself back up and realize that there were other things I could do with my life, while still enjoying and appreciating theater. I am incredibly grateful that I have such a great support system that helped me through. It’s important to remember that accepting help is not a sign of weakness. We all have times in life when we fall down and need help getting back up again.
What does success mean to you?: Finding fulfillment in my personal life with meaningful relationships, personal projects that bring me joy, and making positive changes in the world are the markers I used for success. I could have the fanciest job title and all the money in the world, but if I didn’t have people to share it with, it wouldn’t mean much. When I look back at my life so far, I see the accomplishments, the grades, and jobs, but the memories I treasure are those spent surrounded by people I love. Taking time to decorate Christmas cookies with my mom and nieces, traveling to see my friends who live out of town, dedicating time to go on dates with my fiancé. Prioritizing those moments are what success means to me.
What was your proudest professional moment?: Before moving to my current job, I was the Assistant Director of The District. One of my job responsibilities was to help create The Holidays in the Heart of Quincy. This included planning and executing holidayrelated events in the park-like Light the Park, Characters in the Park, and Caroling in the Park. I got to work with an amazing team of volunteers to create what I like to think of as Quincy’s version of a Hallmark movie set. I’m a huge fan of Christmas, so it was extra rewarding to see people of all ages and from all backgrounds come to the park, see Santa, listen to the beautiful Christmas music, and take a minute to slow down and enjoy the lights during the hectic holiday season.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?: I love to take long walks with my fiancé and our two dogs. I am a huge fan of television, and I can often be found re-watching one of my favorite shows (Gilmore Girls, Parks and Rec. and The West Wing are all on heavy rotation) and drinking a glass of red wine after a long day. I also love to bake.
What is the biggest need in your community?: I think the biggest need in our community is more empathy for others. It can be hard to understand what others are going through if they have had different life experiences, but it’s important to remember that difference is not a bad thing.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?: Thoughts being put into action gives me hope for our community. In Quincy, it’s easy to read what certain individuals are writing online and think that no one cares and everyone has a negative attitude. However, I see the work that people are doing to continually improve and grow our community. I see the small business owners investing, I see the volunteers going above and beyond to make events and project happen, and I see people learning and dreaming about what Quincy can do to continue evolving. That gives me hope for Quincy’s future.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?: I would tell myself to focus more on learning and understanding than on getting a good grade. I would also tell myself that it’s okay to change your mind about what you want your life to look like. The greatest things will happen when you try something new.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?: If I had a few more hours in the day, I would spend them learning new skills and enjoying more hobbies. They often get put on the backburner, but I would love to continue improving my sewing and photography skills.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?: Recently I’ve been using the wise advice from Princess Anna in Frozen 2 to, “Just do the next right thing.” It’s important to plan, but this year more than ever, I have learned that the only thing that is certain in life is change. I often struggle to adjust when things do not go according to my carefully constructed plans, so I’m working on teaching myself when that when plans are disrupted to do the next right thing and sort it out piece by piece.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.: Traveling is one of my greatest passions. I love to go to new places and experience different cultures. I have a very long list of places I want to visit on my bucket list including Budapest, Greece, New Zealand, and all 12 Disney theme parks around the world.