Family: Wife, Julia; Children: Nathan, 12, Nicholas, 9, Nora, 7
Age: 39
Education: Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville -Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville -Associate of Science in Business Management from John Wood Community College
Community Involvement: Over the years, I have been involved in many different organizations to include: The Crossing church, Quincy Noon Kiwanis (Board Member/Treasurer), Beverly Township Board (Trustee), United Way Resource Investment Panel, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Toastmasters, Young Professionals of Quincy, Business Network International, and Sigma Pi Fraternity. Within the Illinois State Police, I served on the Honor Guard and Crowd Control teams and as a Field Training Officer.
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I am a Special Agent for the Illinois State Police assigned to the Division of Criminal Investigation. I work a variety of narcotic, violent crime, and public integrity investigations. I get the most satisfaction from my job when I am able to help bring a sense of justice to crime victims and their families. I have also enjoyed teaching at WIU’s School of Law Enforcement and Justice Administration as an Adjunct Instructor. Helping shape the next generation of law enforcement professionals is truly an honor.
What is a typical workweek like? My workweeks are anything but typical. Just when I think I will be in the office all day or week catching up on reports, the next thing I know I am a county or more away working a significant investigation. It is not uncommon for me to go back into work late at night a couple times a week to further certain investigations. My job consists of conducting interviews and interrogations, applying for and executing search warrants, conducting surveillance, making arrests, testifying in court, attending trainings, and a tremendous amount of report writing. I get to work with law enforcement professionals from local, state, and federal agencies virtually every day. A consistent sleep schedule is elusive in my line of work.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? Aside from working on the family farm, my first job was working construction during high school and college. I learned construction skills for practically every step of the new home building process which has allowed me to save a lot of money over the years doing my own home improvement projects and repairs.
How do you balance everything? I couldn’t without my wife; she gets the credit for this. She is the most organized person I know and is a master at keeping our family on a schedule. She understands the demands of my job and is extremely supportive in adjusting with little notice when I have to work late or get called into work after hours.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? My dad. He instilled a work ethic and love of the outdoors in me from a very young age coupled with a desire to help others. He taught me that happiness is not attained through wealth but through hard work, family, and friends.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I took the LSAT right after college thinking I may attend a particular law school, but I did not prepare for it like I should have and was discouraged when my score was lower than I expected. I should have taken the exam a second time with proper preparation but for whatever reason, I didn’t. Looking back, life had a way of putting me right where I was meant to be working for the Illinois State Police. For me, it’s the most satisfying job in the world.
What does success mean to you? Raising my children to be honest, hard-working, and contributing members to the community.
What was your proudest professional moment? Last year, the Illinois State Police honored me as Officer of the Year for 2018. The award followed my involvement in two homicide investigations where defendants were ultimately sentenced for murder. Helping bring a sense of justice to the victims’ families was by far my proudest professional moment.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? Aside from spending time with the family and being outdoors, I really enjoy following politics on a local and national level.
What is the biggest need in your community? Keeping families together and spending more time together as a family unit.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? I learned a long time ago that Adams County has a tremendous faith community which serves people in ways that no government program could ever come close to matching. The hearts of the people I have met at church and at our many wonderful non-profit agencies around the area give me the most hope for the future of our community.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Relax and don’t be in such a hurry to grow up. I would have taken things a little less serious.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? I would spend even more time with my wife and kids. I believe the more time I can spend leading and playing my kids, the better their chances will be for success in life.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? Faith, family, country
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime? I would really like to section hike the Appalachian Trail.