Family: Husband, Chris; Kids - Ethan (6), Aiden (3)
Age: 39
Education: B.S. in Accounting from Truman State University J.D. with an emphasis in taxation from University of Missouri - Columbia
Community Involvement: Chaddock Attachment and Trauma Services Board Member; Chaddock Board Member; Creative Entrepreneurial Opportunities (CEO) of Adams County Board Member; Illinois State Bar Association Assembly Member; Adams County Bar Association;
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I am a lawyer with Schmiedeskamp Robertson Neu & Mitchell LLP. I focus on transactional law - commercial real estate, entity formations and transactions, health care and tax. I enjoy being challenged regularly with unique issues as well as helping our clients solve problems in an efficient manner.
What is a typical workweek like? Is there really ever a typical work week? Most weeks consist of responding to emails with clients, various calls with clients and counsel for other parties, reviewing and drafting various documents and negotiating the best terms and positions for our clients. Also thrown in there are various board meetings and committee meetings for non-profit boards I serve on.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? Besides babysitting, my first job was at Taco Bell in Hannibal. I worked with a lot of my friends. We worked hard, but always had time for some fun. A few of us even volunteered to work close every Friday night so that we knew we would be working together and could work quickly to get out of there.
How do you balance everything? Balance is difficult and some days are better than others. The most important thing I have found for having better balance is to focus on work while I am in work mode and focus on home when I am in home mode. That is easier said than done at times, but I feel much more balanced and successful at both work and home when I can really focus on what is in front of me. It makes me a better mom, wife and lawyer. Also, my outlook calendar keeps life in control - if it is not on there, it does not exist (or at least is much more likely to be missed).
Who has influenced you the most, and why? This is a tough one because so many people have influenced me along the way, but I will touch on just a few: my parents because they always encouraged me to go after my dreams without limits; my sister because she stands up for what is right and speaks her mind regardless of what push back she might receive; my nephew because of the big heart he has for others; my husband because of his strength and resilience in tough times and because he is a constant source of encouragement and support; and my kiddos because they teach me daily to always get back up and try again.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? Of course. Following law school, there were jobs I applied for and failed to get, there have been projects that I have not completed quite right, but luckily had the chance to revise and improve them. In each case, I try to look at these failures as opportunities to improve. I like to try to see the positive and feel like there are very few things in life you can not fix if you are willing to put in the time and effort.
What does success mean to you? Success means leaving an impact in a way that makes the world and those around me better. In particular, raising kids that see the good in the world, help those that need it and contribute their talents in ways that better those around them. Professionally, success is having the respect of my colleagues and clients in that they turn to me for guidance and trust me to lead in the right direction.
What was your proudest professional moment? When I was named an Emerging Lawyer in Illinois, which honors the top 2% of lawyers in Illinois who are under 40 years old or have practiced 10 years or less.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I enjoy relaxing outside - sitting around a fire pit or lounging by the pool with family, good friends and good music or visiting wineries with my husband.
What is the biggest need in your community? Having those that already do contribute to continue to step up and finding additional people to step up financially and with time so that donor and volunteer fatigue does not set in.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? People are so willing to jump in and help when specific needs arise. I have lived in a few different communities as an adult and the way I see people and businesses in Quincy rally around those in need, whether it be businesses or individuals, is fantastic.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Follow every dream you have without fear of failure. As you get older, it gets even scarier to fail. Take advantage of the “young and dumb” excuse and chase those dreams and adventures.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? No question - with my family relaxing. The days I have more time to relax, without as many priorities pulling at me, I feel I am a better mom, wife, sister, daughter, friend, and lawyer. This harkens back to one of my other answers - when I have time to relax, I feel I can focus better, thereby allowing me to better accomplish the items on my plate and still have time for those I love. Plus, my little guys are 6 and 3 and I want them to look back on these times and remember the awesome houses/boats/airplanes we built with legos, the basketball games we played and the movies we watched while snuggling and eating popcorn - not just that I was cleaning up the kitchen, folding laundry or working on my computer.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? Around our house we like to say “What do we do if we fall down? We get back up!” While that applies if you are running and stub your toe and fall down, it also applies in life generally. We are all going to fall or be knocked down at some point. I want to be known for getting back up and want my kids to learn that falling or being knocked down is okay, the important part comes after that in how you deal with it - do you stay there and refuse to move while crying or do you stand up and wipe yourself off and try again.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. Bring more awareness to rare diseases (specifically hereditary spastic paraplegia), thereby, hopefully, providing more funding to address such diseases and find viable treatments and cures.