Family: Single, no kids
Age: 39
Education: B.A. in journalism (emphasis in broadcast) from University of Missouri - Columbia A.A. in communications from John Wood Community College
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I’m an anchor, producer, and senior journalist at WGEM-TV. I anchor and serve as executive producer for WGEM News Today. I also anchor and produce WGEM News at Noon. From time to time I also do special projects and reporting, including WGEM’s Golden Apple Award. I like that I’m doing a little something each day to inform and educate the public. I like that no two days are ever the same. I like that I’ve had the opportunity to talk to people with very different stories to tell. From the President of the United States and the Governor, to a mother who lost her son to suicide, and a teen mom-to-be living in a homeless shelter.
What is a typical workweek like? Each day I produce and anchor a morning and noon newscast, but how that comes together changes from day to day. The stories we cover are constantly developing, so we have be ready to react and adjust, while still meeting a deadline.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? I started at WGEM shortly after I graduated from college, as a full-time reporter. My days were filled with interviewing, writing, and editing news stories. I remember being almost in awe of the people around me with ten, twenty plus years experience, and how almost easy they made the process look. I remember trying hard to soak up their knowledge, wisdom, and helpful advice when they took their time to help me grow as a journalist. Maybe most of all I remember no matter how unhappy I was with how something may have turned out, I wanted to come back and do it better the next day. That still remains true to this day.
How do you balance everything? For me it’s all about priorities. I start at the top and take one thing at a time. As hard as it is, I also think it’s important to remember sometimes maybe you don’t have to do it all.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? My parents. I lost my dad to cancer 14 years ago, but every day he was on this earth he showed me the value of hard work. Not by preaching, but leading by example. He taught me that if you want something you have to work for it and earn it. My mom has taught me strength. Sometimes things don’t go your way, but you have to pick yourself up and keep going. You are stronger than you think you are! I think it’s those two qualities have gotten me to where I am today.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? Of course! Human error and live TV can make for an interesting combination. On a daily basis I would consider something I do during a live show a “failure”. I think the best recovery is to just keep going, and do it again.
What does success mean to you? I think the definition of success is different for each person and may evolve over time. For me right now, it’s an amazing support system of family and friends, and a career I want to get up for every morning (Even at 2:25 a.m.!). It’s health and happiness.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I love to cook (and eat)! When I’m in the kitchen with a new recipe or ingredient the world’s problems seem to melt away, at least until it’s time to do the dishes!
What is the biggest need in your community? I think we all need to listen more. Regardless of the issue, we are often guilty of only working to get our own position or point of view across. If we listen more then maybe we will learn something, and can accomplish more.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? I think people truly are good and want to do good. If that’s the case we have reason to be hopeful.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Stop, take a breath, and enjoy this! I was so busy with different activities, events, and having fun with friends that those years went by so fast. (And yet all I wanted was for them to go by faster). I wish I would have stopped just a second to soak in all that was going on around me.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? Selfish maybe, but I think I would spend more time on me. Maybe working out, maybe reading, maybe doing not much of anything. I think there’s value in taking care of yourself, so you can better take care of others.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? Life is short. Take the trip. Buy the shoes. Eat the cake.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. I want to take a hot air balloon ride.