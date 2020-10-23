Family: 5 siblings, 1 niece, 8 nephews, and another born in September.
Age: 37
Education: B.A. in History from Western Illinois University M.S in School Administration from Quincy University
Community Involvement: Quincy Park Board, Quincy CYO Board, St. Francis Solanus Holy Name, Volunteer Coach for Quincy Raiders Youth Football Program, Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee, Planning Committee, Quincy and Adams County Historical Society
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I have been a teacher for 14 years. The last 6 years I have taught History at Quincy Notre Dame. The thing I like best about teaching is seeing my students go out into the world and becoming successful adults.
What is a typical workweek like? My typical workweek is filled with lesson planning, lecturing and monitoring classroom discussions, and evaluating student assessments.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My first job was as a cashier at Kmart. The thing I remember most my manager Mr. C (Clouser). He was always cheerful and motivated you to do your best on the job. He was a joy to work for.
How do you balance everything? It can be overwhelming at times. I enjoy the groups and activities I’m involved with though. When you can see the long-term benefits to the community, everything seems to balance itself out.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? My parents have influenced me the most. They didn’t have a lot but were able to raise 5 successful, independent children. They taught us that hard work pays off and that it doesn’t cost a dime to be kind or act with class.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I’ve always had an interest in real estate so 6 years ago I obtained my real estate license. I thought it could be something to do during summer break or part time, or maybe even a career change. I quickly realized that I am not a salesman. Even though it might be considered a failure I am glad I took the risk. If I had not, I’d probably still be wasting time contemplating over the issue.
What does success mean to you? Success mean putting forth 100% effort and being proud of the work you’ve done, despite the outcomes. I’ve had instances where I know I did everything I possibly could and just came up short, and times where I honestly didn’t give 100% but somehow succeeded. I can honestly say I personally felt more successful with the former because I put everything I had into it.
What was your proudest professional moment? I would say my proudest moment is when a parent, or former student, tells me how their child, or themselves enjoyed my class. Most of the time when I introduce myself as a History teacher, the first reaction is, “Oh, I hated that class.” So if I can make it enjoyable for students i feel like that a pretty good accomplishment.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I have many hobbies, but my favorite is simply unplugging from everything and listening to music.
What is the biggest need in your community? The biggest need in our community, like the rest of the country, is for people to learn how to listen and work together again. It seems like every issue, no matter how big or small people have to pick a side and stubbornly defend it now matter what. One thing I love about the Park District Board, and I believe a major reason for its success, is that it is nonpartisan. We are all there because we love the Park District and want to help it succeed.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? Quincy is a great town with so much potential. Last year a small group of mountain bike enthusiast wanted to get a trail system started on the northeast side of town. A little over a year later they have created an intricate net work of mountain bike/nature trails, built bridges, ramps, and other fun obstacles for bikers, and taken out dumpster loads of garbage. Again this was done by a grassroots group of volunteers who had a passion for seeing this come to Quincy. There is a lot more going on in Quincy then what the naysayers on social media would have you believe.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? If I could give my high school-self advice it would be simply to get involved. Besides sports related things I didn’t get actively involved in community groups till I was in my 30s. Through these different groups I have met a lot of great people and learned a lot about my community and myself.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? Being outdoors more, hiking, camping, kayaking, or biking.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? The sayings I heard most from my mother growing up, and have seeped into my subconscious, would be “Waste Not, Want Not” and “Many Hands Make Light Work.” I won’t mention my dads favorite sayings here.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. I would like to learn how to speak German well enough so that I can hold a conversation with my distant relatives whenever I go back.