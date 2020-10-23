Family: Wife, Kayla McBride; children, Logan McBride, 10, Maggie McBride, 5
Age: 39
Education: Master of Science in criminal justice, concentration: homeland security administration, Tiffin University (OH); B.S. in administration of justice; Hannibal LaGrange University (MO); certified fraud examiner (CFE); Class A Missouri P.O.S.T. Law Enforcement License
Community Involvement: Church member, Clover Road Christian Church, Hannibal, Mo.; president/co-founder, Blue Wolverine Foundation (501c3 non-profit); president (2017-present)-Douglas Community Services board of directors; founder, Fallen Officer Project
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it?: I am a Criminal Justice Professor at Culver-Stockton College. I am also the associate chair for the Business, Education and Law Division. I have the honor to educate undergraduate students at Culver-Stockton in the field of criminal justice. This includes areas of policing, courts, corrections, juvenile justice and social services. My associate chair duties include evaluating and supervising the adjunct instructors within the Business, Education and Law Division. What I love about teaching is the students. I enjoy the interaction of students from all around the world. Each student brings their own perspective and experiences with professionals in the field of criminal justice. These different experiences from the students are great talking points in all of the criminal justice courses here at Culver-Stockton College. I am not just there to teach them about the criminal justice filed, but listen and learn from my student’s interaction with practitioners in the field.
What is a typical workweek like?: I have a full course load throughout the week. In addition to teaching, I am an advisor for undergraduate criminal justice students.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it?: My first job was at McDonald’s. McDonald’s was one of the only jobs I found that would hire a 15 ½ year old. My goal was to make enough money for my first car. What I learned in customer service at McDonald’s has assisted me in my professional career. The different personalities that come through McDonald’s on a daily basis assisted me when dealing with the public to this day. You would have a customer who was happy with everything, then the next customer, you couldn’t do anything right for them. These situations were vital in my career in law enforcement, corporate, teaching and community service.
How do you balance everything?: I have been fortunate to be very good with multi-tasking. I prioritize what needs to be accomplished and go forward with it. I am objective driven. It also helps to have great support around you. Between my professional careers, as well community service work, I am blessed to have individuals around who have been a great help.
Who has influenced you the most, and why?: I cannot think of just one person who has influenced me the most. I can look at my parents, and how each of them have been influential in different aspects of my life. I have been blessed to have great leadership in my career that has helped me grow in different phases of my career.
Both personal and professional, they all have allowed me to try, fail and learn from my accomplishments and mistakes. This is very important for ones progression to be a better person for those around you.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover?: I fail all the time. To fail means you are trying. John Maxwell stated “Failing forward is the ability to get back up after you have been knocked down, learn from your mistake, and move forward in a better direction.” This speaks volumes in areas of my growth, both personal and professional. This is the same message I use used as a mentor and leader in my professional career. Especially now teaching the next generation of professionals, I want them to understand to grow as a person, and in their career, they need to accept there will be times they will fail, but the glory in that, is the lesson that will make them stronger going forward.
What does success mean to you?: This question can be split into two separate area, personal and professional. Personal, which is the most important, success is being the best husband to my wife, and father to my children. That my family knows I love them fully, and support them. This love and support provides an environment where my children understand the importance of Jesus Christ, our country and to show respect to everyone. I also believe showing gratitude to family and friends is vital. Professional success means something different now, then it did when I started my career. When I started off in my professional career, I was more worried about my own success. I wanted to help my community, and show I was the best. The older I have get, the more humbled I have become. Now as a professor, success is when my students graduate, and get into their professional career. The first generation students are a success. When I get an email, or approached by students that tell me “thank you”, that is the greatest success. I am truly blessed to be a small piece in the progression from my students. Helping others, through community service, is a blessing. Striving to make those around you better is one of the greatest successes we can do.
What was your proudest professional moment?: I have been fortunate to have 3 different professional pathways in my career at this point. I have been fortunate to serve in Law Enforcement full time at the beginning of my career for nine years. I then went into the corporate field at Boeing for three and half years. Now I am going into my 6 year as a Criminal Justice Professor at Culver-Stockton College. The proudest moment in each filed has been the recognition from my peers. Having the respect of your colleagues is very important to me. That doesn’t mean we always agree, but have mutual respect. Another area of respect that I get now is from my students. While I am fortunate to work with great faculty, staff and administrators at Culver-Stockton College, I am bless to receive respect from the student body as well. Specific recognition for my work throughout my career is nice, but doesn’t compare to respect from your peers and students.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion?: I enjoy hanging out with my family. Listening to my children talk about things that excite them, even if they are simple in nature, really makes you pause and remember things aren’t so bad.
What is the biggest need in your community?: I love our community. If I had to look at a need is communication. This is a deficit we see all across the country. To look even deeper is the ability to listen. So many times we want to get our own points across, and not take the time to listen to the other side of the discussion. The ability to listen, and discuss the differences is a respectful manner, is a necessity we need more of going forward.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community?: Our community is so strong is helping one another in need. I have observed directly, and indirectly, as well. Indirectly, I have seen our community come together when a community member or project needs support. This doesn’t also have to be just financially. It could be by making meals, providing spiritual support, etc. It is truly amazing. Directly, I have seen the grace of God through members of this community. My family’s foundation, Blue Wolverine Foundation, has received great support for helping families with children that have Type-1 Diabetes. I have also seen the same grace when my wife was fighting breast cancer as well. The support of our community gives the children with T1D hope, and gave my wife the needed support to get through treatment, and become a cancer survivor.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be?: What a great question. I would not tell my younger self very much. My failures have molded me into what I am today. I would tell myself, it’s not about you, but of Gods will. My younger self was not very religious. I thought I knew my path going forward, coming out of high school. In high school, I never thought for a second I wanted to be a law enforcement officer. I found out quickly, the Lords path for me was a lot different than my own selfish path. The Lords path directed me to the police academy, where I fell in love with the profession. Because of that, I started a career, and eventually meet my wife. Because of my wife`s strong Christian beliefs allowed me to review my life`s path up to that point, and see how great God is. I have been blessed with two beautiful children. I was baptized, and was able to baptize my own son. My friends, and co-workers, that have come into my life have been a true blessing. The great accomplishments in both aspects of my life to this point would not have happen without failures. Because of this, I would just tell him “Enjoy the Ride.”
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them?: I would spend them with family and friends. We only get one chance of this blessing we call life. Try to enjoy every second.
Do you live by any mantra or saying?: I have always liked the saying “Carpe Diem,” which means “Seize the Day.” Carpe Diem means to me that every day the good Lord allows us to wake up to a new day, and make the most of it.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime.: To be a better person than I was the day before. This could be small steps, not large. To keep learning, and listening to others. Make sure that every day I am on this earth, my family knows how much I love them.