Family: Husband, Matthew; Children, Kaitlyn, 10, Abigail, 8, and Evan, 5
Age: 37
Education: B.A. in Economics from the University of Illinois
Community Involvement: Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, Past President, current Membership Chair; Kiwanis Club of Carthage, Toyshare and Membership Co-chair; Golden’s Point Church, Sunday School Teacher, Hancock County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee, Memorial Hospital Marketing Committe
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I am the Senior Vice President of Retail for Marine Bank & Trust, and Area Manager for United Community Bank. What I enjoy most about my job would be the great people I get to work alongside and the fact that nothing is the same from day to day. I wouldn’t do well at a job where it was the same task over and over.
What is a typical workweek like? It’s usually filled with reports, assisting customers, researching issues that come up, and lots of paperwork.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? My parents owned a hardware, so naturally they ignored child labor laws early on in my life. Actually, I received a fair wage- $0.25 per hour for each year of my age. So at age 8, I was earning $2/hour. Not too shabby! My dad never let us slack off. There was always pricing, stocking shelves, or dusting to be done. Because it was a family business, they relied on the help of my sisters and I. (At least, in my mind we were essential!) I learned hard work, loyalty, and the importance of customers through that experience.
How do you balance everything? With a really great husband and family that is close by. Matthew farms so he is usually able and willing to jump in and help with anything, so long as it’s not during planting and harvest. If it falls during those times, my mother-in-law comes to the rescue.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? So many different people. I’ll break it into two important categories. My dad has influenced my professional life the most. He is such a people-person, a great business man, and watching how he treated customers and employees really shaped my outlook on management. In my faith and family, I would have to say my in-laws have influenced that area the most. They embody the “farm life” image. Dinner around the table every night, fishing at the pond after a tiring day, stopping your project to help out with a neighbor’s project, and putting God first are characteristics they display to me and my family daily. I’m very thankful for that.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? Daily. Hopefully I learn from it, move on, and don’t make the same mistake again.
What does success mean to you? Being happy with what I’m doing. I’ve dusted shelves, delivered newspapers and made pizzas. I always enjoy whatever work I’m doing and feel like I’ve been successful because I go at any job with a good attitude.
What was your proudest professional moment? Is it weird if it doesn’t directly involve me? I’ve mentioned I grew up in a family business. A few years ago, my older sister purchased the business from my parents. Then, shortly after that, my younger sister left her successful, promising career as a CPA with a great firm to go back and help her. A 6-hour round trip commute each day ruled out my ability to offer my services, but I was once a part of that business (still probably have a key to the front door somewhere in my junk drawer) and have never been prouder of what it looks like now.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? Gardening. I love growing my own food. Plus, my kids usually make themselves scarce when it’s time to weed or snap beans, so then it provides the benefit of some peace and quiet.
What is the biggest need in your community? Chick-Fil-A. Final answer.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? There are a lot of young entrepreneurs who are willing to take risks in our community. This is very exciting to see!
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? What seems significant at the time really isn’t. A bad test score, a friend that’s mad at you, a missed shot in basketball...you won’t remember any of that when you’re older.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? Relaxing with the family or reading.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? “Sun’s up, we’re up!” I am an early riser and as soon as I am up, I’m wanting to accomplish something.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. Retire early and travel.