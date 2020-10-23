Family: Wife Jessica Child: Deci 5 years old
Age: 39 Education BA in Communication from Culver-Stockon College MA in Mass Communication from the University of Central Missouri
Community Involvement: Involved in philanthropy with St. Jude Quincy to Peoria Run, Quincy Humane Society, Field of Dreams Uganda, Junior Achievement, Kick it to Cancer, QHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony emcee, Northeast United Soccer Club Technical Director
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I am the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at Culver-Stockton College. I am also a Lecturer of Communication at the college. The best part of my job is connecting with my athletes and helping them become better players and better people. Every journey is different.
What is a typical workweek like? A typical workweek consists of teaching classes and preparing for training. At the NAIA level during season we have games on Wednesday and Saturday. It is a 6-day work week for sure but I live for Game Day!
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? As a teenager, one of my first job was at Tappe’s Sporting Goods on Maine Street working the floor. I remember it being a relaxed, fun atmosphere. Tim and Tony were great to work with! I still work with Tim today in my new job. My first big kid job after I graduated was with Bick Broadcasting in Sedalia. I was the assistant news director at their radio station. Sedalia didn’t exactly have the craziest news stories. But it helped me develop my news voice.
How do you balance everything? I am lucky to have great help from my wife and family. We joke about how during season my wife is a “soccer widow”. But it takes a village for sure. My daughter Deci is lucky to have grandparents, aunts and uncles all in town to help us out when we need it.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? My parents have been awesome role models for how I want to live my life. I envy their patience, their respect and kindness to others and their love for each other (they’ve been married 48 years). On a professional level Coach Matt Longo has really influenced me. He was my high school soccer coach and also coached me in college. Now...he is my assistant coach at Culver-Stockton. I love how he lives his life. He treats everyone as a friend, he values family and loves a sense of humor.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? I failed at water skiing. Never did recover from that. On the real, my job is full of failure. We don’t win every soccer game we play. On a weekly basis I get turned down by recruits who choose other schools. It’s a constant reminder to never see failure as weakness but to see it as growth. The true failure comes in stubborness and unwillingness to recognize your flaws.
What does success mean to you? The one thing I tell my players after every win is “Success is momentary”. I fully believe in celebrating the victories of life but I also believe that another challenge will be around the corner. In athletics it could be the next opponent or the next practice. A true leader finds success in many ways. Create a positive environment, celebrate what you can and tackle the next challenge.
What was your proudest professional moment? My proudest professional moment came in the wake of tragedy. The mother of my assistant Coach Wendy Arnett was shot and killed in a robbery at a Hannibal gas station. A day later our team had to play a soccer game. It was emotionally draining for our team and we couldn’t fathom what Wendy was going through. With Wendy present, we beat the #14 team in the nation 2-1. Our players all went straight to Wendy after the game and told her they loved her and hugged her. I will never forget that moment.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I wouldn’t exactly call the sport of golf as a stress buster because if you aren’t playing well then it could add to your stress but I love to golf. I love the challenge and the failure involved. Very humbling. Also I see golf as an interactive sport. I won’t golf alone. It is more fun to have someone compliment a good shot and make fun of me for a bad shot.
What is the biggest need in your community? The biggest need in my community is empathy. Too often we don’t realize what others are going through, what challenges they are facing, how they are feeling until we go through something similar ourselves. In order to progress empathy is key. We can’t be a self-involved community. We need to be an altruistic society.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? Seeing groups of people come together for social causes is a great reason to sense optimism. Knowing we are all going through challenges right now in 2020 and that we are all going to come out of this stronger and better can be very unifying.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? Don’t let your mother pick out your clothes for senior pictures - people will see those for the rest of time. Pay attention to people who are showing you how to fix things and be handy. Ask your high school history teacher why we aren’t spending more time learning about the Spanish Flu.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? I would spend another couple hours with my family swimming, going on walks and riding bikes. Then I would squeeze one more hour in going on a run. Running has been very cathartic for me over the years.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? Too many to choose from. I will give a couple of my favorites. “One generation plants the seed, another enjoys the shade.” “The grass is greener where you water it.” I just realized both quotes have to do with horticulture and I am not much of a green thumb.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. A hole-in-one would be nice but ultimately I want to make my wife happy and raise an amazing daughter.