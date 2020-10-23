Family: Husband, Michael Children, Reid (12), and Harrison(8)
Age: 39
Education: B.A. Secondary Education and History from Westminster College Master in Curriculum and Instruction from University of Missouri- Columbia Education Specialist (EdS) in Administration from William Woods University
Community Involvement: Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success King’s Daughters - Eula Mainland Circle Create
What is your job, what do you do and what do you like best about it? I am the director of Hannibal Parents as Teachers, and each day I get the opportunity to work with an amazing group of educators. For many families, PAT is the first contact with Hannibal Public Schools. Parents as Teachers provides families with regular home visits during a child’s earliest years through kindergarten. During each visit we build relationships with the families we partner with. Through our visits, we promote positive parenting, enhance child health and development, and prepare children for kindergarten. As a parent educator, we get to celebrate with families and children when they reach a developmental milestone. Seeing the smiling face of a parent and a child when you come to their house for a home visit is an instant day maker!
What is a typical workweek like? Parents as Teachers is an early childhood program and part of the Hannibal Public Schools. Our office is housed at the Early Childhood Center. Typically, each day starts there. During the course of the week there will be home visits, staff reflection with members of Team PAT, staff meetings, and other duties associated with my role with HPS.
What was your first job, and what do you remember about it? I am born and raised in America’s Hometown. I grew up on Main Street helping in my parents store, Mississippi Dry Goods. One of my first jobs was on Main Street at the Hannibal Trolley Company. I was a trolley tour guide, and enjoyed this role because I was able to share my love of Hannibal with others. I also worked at Crescent Jewelry in Hannibal. Bobby and the wonderful jewels at Crescents taught me to love what you do and the people you are with. I am blessed to count them as friends today.
How do you balance everything? I am very blessed to have an outstanding support system that jump in and help in anyway possible. My husband and I have 2 boys, Reid and Harrison, who are also busy outside of school. Grandpa Dan, Grandma Judy, and Grandma Fran often provide a meal, a ride, and always are there to cheer for Reid and Harrison. Balance is hard for us all. Some weeks are better than others, but each week I make a concerted effort to weekly plan for the week ahead. Typically, I do this each Friday for the last 30 minutes of the day. Hannibal Public Schools is a Leader in Me District, which teaches the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People to students and staff. During our 7 Habits training we learned weekly planning in our study of Habit 3.
Who has influenced you the most, and why? I have amazing family, friends, former teachers, and co-workers who have helped me to develop into the person I am today. My parents, have been my cheerleaders since day one. They have always been there for me to support me and cheer me on. They have taught me the value of hard work and what it means to love your country and your community. My parents raised my brother and I to work hard and treat others how we would want to be treated. I am charged each day to pass what I learned and continue to from my parents to my own children.
Have you ever failed at something? What happened? How did you recover? We have all failed at something whether it be personal or professional. However, I think it is the reflection that comes after that truly defines you. How do you change it? How do you adjust? What is next? Being in the kid business, we often refer to books to help kids learn and understand hard life concepts. A common nursery rhyme that we all know talks about failure and how one responds. The itsy bitsy spider crawled up the water spout. Down came the rain, and washed the spider out. Out came the sun, and dried up all the rain, and the itsy bitsy spider went up the spout again. The spider is resilient. The rain knocked her out the the drain, but she tries again. The same with failure or disappoint. You simply have to pick yourself up and try again.
What does success mean to you? We love Disney in our family. Walt Disney said, “If you can dream it, you can do it” He is right. Success starts with making a plan and then acting on it . He also said, “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” Daily, we may come into tasks that are new and different. In the words of Walt Disney, just jump in. You may have mistakes, but you will also learn and grow which leads to success.
What was your proudest professional moment? I have been a part of Hannibal Public School since I started my professional career in 2003. I have had proud moments in each role I have had within the district. I like to say I worked backwards the life of a child. I started teaching 10th grade Government and World Studies. Seeing students learn about and pass the Missouri and United States Constitution test was always a proud teacher moment. Also, seeing the pride students took in writing letters to Veterans for the Great River Honor Flight brought me great joy knowing the students understood that it we live in the land of the free because of the brave men and woman who served our county. After HHS, I transitioned to HMS and served as Dean of Students and then Assistant Principal which allowed me to continue building relationships with students. During my years at HMS the Leader in Me and the 7 Habits were introduced. Students embraced the process and leadership roles were formed to inspire greatness in each student. After HMS, I moved to Veterans Elementary and now the ECC. These years have afforded me the opportunity to work with younger students. The spark in little eyes and curiosity they have for learning makes me proud, and pushes me to learn more and be better than the day before.
What is your favorite stress buster/leisure time diversion? I enjoy cooking and trying new recipes. The Pioneer Woman is one of my favorite people to watch and read. Her cookbooks are so detailed, and the photos are amazing. Her ability to describe food and how it makes her family feel, makes me want to jump right in the kitchen an whip up one of her recipes.
What is the biggest need in your community? Our community and the world needs everyone to show more kindness and grace to one another.
What gives you reason for optimism in your community? Herbert Hoover said, “Children are our greatest natural resource.” I am lucky that I get to work with children and families each day. The children of our community are the future of our community. I see the wonder in their eyes and know our youth will make our community an even better place to live.
If you could go back in time and give advice to yourself when you were in high school, what would it be? I have a small picture by my computer that says enjoy the little things, because one day they will be the big things. It is about enjoying and celebrating every moment. Take those mental pictures to reflect on as time goes by.
If you could add a few more hours to the day, how would you spend them? I would add a few more hours in the evening to spend time with family.
Do you live by any mantra or saying? The Golden Rule “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” Matthew 7:12 As a child I remember learning this in Sunday School. My grandparents, and parents would often refer to this when having conversations growing up. As a parent now, I share with my children. Every person on this great Earth deserves to be treated with kindness and respect.
Career aspirations aside, name one thing you definitely want to accomplish in your lifetime. I hope that I can look back and know that I always celebrated the positive and found joy each day!