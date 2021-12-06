Three people from the area were announced Monday as inductees to the 2022 Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Long-time Herald-Whig employee Don Crim, former Warsaw player Ashley (Brownlee) Krynski and Carthage radio announcer Keith Yex will be among those inducted in ceremonies set for April 30, 2022, at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena in Normal.
Crim, a native of Macon, Missouri, joined the Herald-Whig on May 23, 1979, after graduating from the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He spent 17 years in the sports department, including 10 years as sports editor, winning 21 statewide awards for column writing, feature writing, investigative reporting and page design. He was named Herald-Whig news editor in 1996.
Crim was promoted to executive editor in June 2015. He had been managing editor of The Herald-Whig since 2001, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the newsroom staff and serving on the newspaper’s editorial board. He retired from the Herald-Whig in January 2018.
Brownlee Krynski is one of the most prolific scorers in area history. A 2005 Warsaw graduate, she left school as its all-time leading scorer. She led the area in scoring three times, including a career-high 25.1 points per game as a junior. She averaged more than 21 points per game in an injury-shortened senior campaign.
Brownlee Krynski compiled 2,212 points, 705 rebounds, 437 assists and 296 steals in four years at Warsaw. She was a four-time first team All-West Central Conference pick, a three-time Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State pick and a three-time First Team Herald-Whig All-Area selection. She played collegiately for two years at Quincy University before transferring to Iowa Wesleyan College.
Yex has been a long-time fixture at Hancock County sporting events, bringing listeners the action as one of the voices for WCAZ AM radio in Carthage. Not only has he covered numerous state tournament games for Carthage and Illini West football and girls’ basketball teams, Yex has been there for big moments for other county teams. He also has broadcast middle school sports for county schools throughout his career.
More recently, Yex has kept his listeners up to date through The SportsYex, a streaming service of area games. He is also a writer for the Hancock County Journal-Pilot. He has spent more than 30 years covering Hancock County sporting events.
