5x5 Amber Siester

Amber Siester
student, Western Illinois University
Chili. It's the best for a cold day. Start it in the morning, simmer it slowly, the smells and warmth will fill the house, and that's before you even take a bite.
I watched "Full House" on Nick At Nite, and he was always the dad I wanted.
My cats would probably kill me if I tried.
"This Is Us." I don't ever want it to end.
As much as it's become a joke to some, I love curling. There's just something hypnotic about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.