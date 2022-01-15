5x5 Amber Siester

Amber Siester

student, Western Illinois University

Chili. It's the best for a cold day. Start it in the morning, simmer it slowly, the smells and warmth will fill the house, and that's before you even take a bite.

I watched "Full House" on Nick At Nite, and he was always the dad I wanted.

My cats would probably kill me if I tried.

"This Is Us." I don't ever want it to end.

As much as it's become a joke to some, I love curling. There's just something hypnotic about it.

