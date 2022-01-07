5x5 Billy Lloyd

Billy Lloyd
currently unemployed
I spent the weekend running in and out of my house to get tools and get warmed up while working on my car. And getting yelled at by my wife for running in and out.
I've never been good at remembering stuff, but I guess if I had to answer, probably movie quotes, even if I don't remember the movie's name.
Woke. Not the concept, I'm all about being socially active and aware, but the word woke has been turned into something to use as an insult or a joke.
The last time I played pinball, I was probably about 7. And I probably thought I was great.
As a Bears fan, I'll just say I'm hoping for a win this week to end on a decent note.
