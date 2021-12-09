5x5 Claus

Santa Claus

Toy Manufacturer & Distributor

Mrs. Claus and I have two new grandbaby-elves that should be here by Christmas, and I just want them to be healthy.

I'm going to go old-school, and say the house from "On Golden Pond." Me and Mrs. Claus love to be near the water.

It was earlier this summer at one of our granddaughter-elves' birthday party.

We do real Christmas trees at the North Pole.

We watch it every year, and it just brings back memories.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.