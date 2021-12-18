Jackson Newsome
QU Student
I think I got everything I needed on Amazon this year, so … all of it.
Christmas is still Christmas, even without snow. I'll just be happy if it's not pool-weather this year.
There was one I saw years ago that was a horrible brown knit sweater. I don't even know what was on it, but the brown was just awful.
No, but gift bags get re-used in my house.
The "Hallelujah" chorus from Handel's "Messiah," when it's performed by a really great chorus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.