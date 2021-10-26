Victoria Kelley
Co-owner, Table Sixteen Productions
I'm not sure if I was a ballerina fairy or a fairy ballerina, but I loved the costume consisting of white satin, silver sequins, and a fairy wand.
I have never gone through a Halloween Haunted house with my eyes open. No scares. Only treats.
Four bags of candy, with many leftovers (being the neighborhood spooky house). We eat it all.
Cat (my four cats audibly sharpened their claws while I carefully considered my answer)
August of 2021. For a spooktacular event honoring Vincent Price.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.