Adam J. Lyle
Database Administrator, Flexential
There are two sides that, for me, are part and parcel to the Thanksgiving meal; stuffing and mashed sweet potatoes. Of those two dishes I would say that I gravitate a little more heavily to the stuffing.
I will normally turn it on for a few minutes, or have it on as pure background noise. I've never really had a tradition of sitting down to specifically watch the parade.
I have played, though I cannot recall if I have ever finished, a game of Monopoly.
I've found myself within a few feet of a skunk by not paying close attention when going on a late night walk. Luckily, the skunk and I were able to agree to simply each take a step back and go about our respective walks!
I have seen all three Ghostbusters movies and I would say that the first still has all my love. I always feel there is a missed opportunity anytime if a movie doesn't make a connection to the previous, in continuity, movies.
