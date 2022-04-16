Maria Kuhns
entrepreneurship specialist, Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council
My husband, dog and I are headed to my parents' in southern Illinois to spend time with family. We’ll probably eat way too much good food and watch the little ones hunt for eggs. I’m in charge of the charcuterie board for late lunch so I’ll probably get creative making that!
I was lucky enough to marry a man who’s on his A game when it comes to taxes. Since we’ve been together, I think we’ve had them filed by mid-February every year. I can’t take credit for it though.
I live close enough to the office that I can walk to work, so ideal lunch would be sitting on my deck with my dog in the sun. Second runner up is going by the Snack Shack with my husband and eating our lunch on Lover’s Leap.
Depends on who’s playing! I think college basketball games are the ideal time for a sporting event, but I’ll make it through a Chiefs game no problem, especially if the refreshments are good!
We have not. My ideal temperature is 68 degrees, but we purchased an old house so the temperature fluctuates between 64 and 78. I’m really ready for new windows…
