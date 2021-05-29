5x5 Marissa Martin

Marissa Martin
Lewistown, Mo.
1. I keep my house COLD. If it is above 65, I am uncomfortable. It was probably about 70 outside and humid this year and I kicked it on.
2. A Big Country Burger from Country Kitchen! I can’t finish the thing but they are good.
3. Not usually, but this year we are all getting together over the weekend for “Christmas” because we couldn’t get together this winter with Covid and all.
4. Probably not. I don’t care for waffles, chicken, or Hardee’s that much. But it sounds like something my mom would love!
5. I'm excited to see "Cruella." I like Emma Stone and I think it's going to be interesting seeing her in that role.