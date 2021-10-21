Ashley Pryor
SLU Student/Shoe Carnival
I typically do jackets, so I can take them off indoors when I go places. But probably around 50, depending on the wind, is when it really comes out.
Any of them in the zoo, behind glass, and away from me.
The "spider walk" scene from The Exorcist. Way scarier to me than the head turning around or anything else.
Probably some time in junior high, so 12 or 13, I suppose.
Vampires. There are just way better stories out there to choose from than the others.
