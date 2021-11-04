Amy Young
QU Student
They're already down. I had to make room to get the Christmas stuff out.
Italian BMT from Subway. Toasted, with extra pickles.
I think I'm mostly done. I shopped online but I was worried with stories of delays, but I've already gotten almost everything.
Before Thanksgiving, I think, with the weather we've had already this week.
I've really gotten into all the Marvel shows running on Disney Plus. WandaVision was my favorite so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.