After more than 125 performances in "The Nutcracker" in Providence, a 19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Archie is leaving the stage
Dutch police who found 350,000 euros ($400,000) hidden inside a washing machine have detained a man on suspicion of _ what else? _ money laundering
A pigeon that had flown the coop with only its bedazzled vest is back at home in Phoenix
A doctor in Texas with a passion for paleontology is challenging the federal government after authorities seized a 70 million-year-old dinosaur skull that was part of his fossil collection
The American Civil Liberties plans to challenge a Rhode Island policy that blocks vanity license plate applications that are deemed indecent
A mom faces criminal charges for allegedly driving with her son on the hood of her car after the boy refused to go to the dentist
Officials say a squirrel is to blame for power outages that affected thousands of people in upstate New York
A treasure hunter has taken back a pledge to turn over 500 missing coins minted from gold found in a shipwreck off the South Carolina coast
A huge wooden troll that proved to be too popular in a Colorado ski resort town is gone, but it's possible the artwork could find another home
A wildlife expert says a rare, two-headed snake found several months ago in Virginia near the nation's capital has died