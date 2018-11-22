19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from 'The Nutcracker'
Weird News

19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier retires from 'The Nutcracker'

After more than 125 performances in "The Nutcracker" in Providence, a 19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Archie is leaving the stage

More Headlines

Weird News

Money laundering: Dutch police find cash in washing machine

Dutch police who found 350,000 euros ($400,000) hidden inside a washing machine have detained a man on suspicion of _ what else? _ money laundering

Bedazzled pigeon found in Arizona city reunited with owners
Weird News

Bedazzled pigeon found in Arizona city reunited with owners

A pigeon that had flown the coop with only its bedazzled vest is back at home in Phoenix

Weird News

Texas doctor fights to keep dinosaur skull seized by feds

A doctor in Texas with a passion for paleontology is challenging the federal government after authorities seized a 70 million-year-old dinosaur skull that was part of his fossil collection

Weird News

ACLU: Rejecting 'indecent' vanity plates unconstitutional

The American Civil Liberties plans to challenge a Rhode Island policy that blocks vanity license plate applications that are deemed indecent

Weird News

Police: Mom drove with son on car hood over dentist dispute

A mom faces criminal charges for allegedly driving with her son on the hood of her car after the boy refused to go to the dentist

Weird News

Squirrel causes mass power outages

Officials say a squirrel is to blame for power outages that affected thousands of people in upstate New York

Weird News

Treasure hunter flip flops on returning missing gold coins

A treasure hunter has taken back a pledge to turn over 500 missing coins minted from gold found in a shipwreck off the South Carolina coast

Giant wooden troll removed in Colorado could get new home
Weird News

Giant wooden troll removed in Colorado could get new home

A huge wooden troll that proved to be too popular in a Colorado ski resort town is gone, but it's possible the artwork could find another home

Weird News

Expert: Rare snake with 2 heads found in Virginia has died

A wildlife expert says a rare, two-headed snake found several months ago in Virginia near the nation's capital has died

More Weird News »

Most Read

1
Quincy pastor named to Pritzker transition committee
Quincy pastor named to Pritzker transition committee
2
Probable cause found in case of LaGrange man charged in toddler's death
Probable cause found in case of LaGrange man charged in toddler's death
3
McCaughey septuplets get ready to turn 21 on Monday
McCaughey septuplets get ready to turn 21 on Monday
4
More child porn charges filed against former day care worker
More child porn charges filed against former day care worker
5
Murder charge filed against LaGrange man accused of beating toddler to death
Murder charge filed against LaGrange man accused of beating toddler to death

Region News

Venezuela seeks to extradite former official indicted by US

Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2018 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 