LIBERTY, Ill. — The Adams County Beef Producer and Beef Auxiliary will hold its 47th annual meeting and banquet on Saturday, Jan. 28 at St. Brigid's Hall in Liberty.The meal will begin at 6 p.m.The cost of the meal is $13 per person and free for children under 7.Meal reservations, due Friday, Jan. 20, may be made by calling Grant Huber at 217-257-7170, Adam Mowen at 217-430-4352 or Tyler Shaffer at 217-653-1621.The meeting will include selection of the 2023 Adams County Beef Queen and Ambassador.The three queen candidates are:Andrea Schaffnit, 17, the daughter of Kevin and Nicole Schaffnit and a junior at Unity High School.Elizabeth Perry, 16, the daughter of Tod Perry and a junior at Camp Point Central High School.Bentlie Wiskirchen, 16, the daughter of Troy and Lindsay Wiskirchen and a junior at Camp Point Central High School.The sole candidate for ambassador is Beau Shaffer, 17, the son of Curtis and Shannon Shaffer and a senior at Unity High School.The queen and ambassador will get a $1,500 scholarship to the college of their choice.
