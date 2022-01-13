Adams Electric returns capital credit funds to Quincy

QUINCY — As part of the Adams Electric Cooperative's distribution of around $480,000 in capital credits, the City of Quincy was presented with a check for $4,441.63.
As a not-for-profit organization, the Cooperative does not hold profits. When revenues exceed expenses and operating costs, members who have paid in are refunded the difference as capital credits.
The current distributions being made by AEC are credits from the latter part of 1994 and full year of 1995.
The City of Quincy was presented a check for their portion of the credits by AEC general manager Jim Thompson for the Quincy Regional Airport account. Quincy mayor Mike Troup and airport manager Sandra Shore accepted the payment on behalf of the city.
