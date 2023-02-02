Steven Gavin Retrial

Judge Robert Adrian presides over closing arguments during the Steven Gavin retrial at the Adams County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.

 H-W File Photo/Jake Shane

QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian's hearing before the Illinois Courts Commission will likely take place later this fall.

Attorneys for both the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board and Adrian said during a pre-hearing conference Thursday that it would be November before they would be available for the hearing before the commission, which is expected to last two to three days. 

