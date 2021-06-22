WINCHESTER, Ill. — The historic Winchester Depot will play host Sunday to a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association featuring music by Quincy violinist Meredith Spradlin.
The fundraising event will be held from 2-4 p.m. outdoors at the Depot location on West Cherry street in Winchester. Along with ice cream and toppings, the event will also offer fruit pies from Sweet Annie’s Pies and cookies from Sweet Sugar.
There is no cost to attend the event, and the treats are available for a good-will donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Spradlin is currently a student at Northern Illinois University pursing violin performance and music education. Playing since the age 5, Spradlin has performed with the Quincy Symphony Orchestra and the Quincy Area Youth Orchestra, as well as summer camps with the Interlochen Summer Arts Camp, Ottawa Suzuki Strings, and PhoenixPhest.
The fundraiser is being held in recognition of the Alzheimer’s Association’s “The Longest Day” event which is a national occasion to draw attention to Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, every day is the longest day for people with living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, and this event is to help honor those individuals and recognize the need for research and awareness.