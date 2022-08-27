Decendants of the late Tim and Leona (Mettemeyer) Mast gathered for their 31st reunion on August 7, 2022, at the Payson shelter house. Family members enjoyed a carry-in dinner with 66 people attending. The event was hosted by Dan and Ron Genenbacher, Tom Grawe, Mary Beth Noel, and Earl Mast.
Leona was known for growing beautiful ferns. A transplant from one of the original plants was a prize for knowing the most birthdays of her 48 grandchildren. It was won by Rita Frericks.
A new generation has been started by the birth of Andrew Archer Baumgartner, at eight months old he was the youngest present. Margie Mast was the oldest present. Traveling the furthest was Judy Yeast of Sciota, Ill. Guessing the amount of candy in the jar, was won by Becky Bingaman. Kash Baumgartner, Abram, Anna, and Ella Rice were also winners of games played.
Tim and Leona (Mettemeyer) Mast had seven children; Albert, Virginia, Mary Ann, Frances, Antoinette 'Dolly', Joseph, and Elizabeth 'Betty'. They had 48 grandchildren, with eight being deceased, Elizabeth Huber, Anthony, Anna Mae and Joe Grawe, Jane Meyer, Mary (Genenbacher) Venvertloh, David Mast, and Roger Grawe on January 11, 2022. 24 of these grandchildren were present for the annual photo. Deaths also included LeRoy Venvertloh on May 8, 2022.
Next year the reunion will be held on August 6th, 2023. It will be hosted by: Bill Meyer, Mike Genenbacher, Rose Ann Hugenberg, Steve Mast and Gary Mast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.