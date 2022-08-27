Decendants of the late Tim and Leona (Mettemeyer) Mast gathered for their 31st reunion on August 7, 2022, at the Payson shelter house. Family members enjoyed a carry-in dinner with 66 people attending. The event was hosted by Dan and Ron Genenbacher, Tom Grawe, Mary Beth Noel, and Earl Mast.

Leona was known for growing beautiful ferns. A transplant from one of the original plants was a prize for knowing the most birthdays of her 48 grandchildren. It was won by Rita Frericks.

