Quincy, IL (62301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.