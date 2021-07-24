SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man who shot two strangers in random attacks two years ago has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
Kwaim Stenson, 33, was sentenced Friday after being convicted in May of several felonies arising from the shootings on June 22, 2019.
Prosecutors said Stenson shot out of his vehicle while driving through north Springfield and unincorporated Greene County. A person on a bicycle was shot and another person walking along a road was hit. They both survived.
Greene County Judge Michael Cordonnier said the life sentences were appropriate because Stenson showed no remorse for his actions, did not take responsibility and did not offer any insight into his motives, The Springfield News-Leader reported.
Assistant Prosecutor Phil Fuhrman said Stenson intended to kill people that day, and later told an interviewer he did not have any mental health or substance abuse problems.
Stenson was found guilty in May of two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.