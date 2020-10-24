MACON, Mo. — The Clark County football team couldn’t slow Macon’s balanced offense Friday night, resulting in a 49-20 loss in Clarence Cannon Conference play to end the regular season.
Macon finished with 234 yards rushing and 233 yards passing and bottled up everyone but Clark County quarterback Sam Wheeler. The senior rushed for 104 yards and threw for 251 yards, keeping the Indians within two touchdowns until the third quarter.
Wheeler connected with Layne Sommers on a 71-yard touchdown pass and a 22-yard scoring play. Sommers finished with 188 yards receiving.
VANDALIA, Mo.
Tigers finish with solid victory
The Scotland County football team closed the regular season with a 28-14 victory over Van-Far as Hayden and Alex Long had scoring runs in the third quarter to give the Tigers a three-touchdown lead, which they salted away with a stingy defensive effort.
Alex Long had a 7-yard touchdown run to extend Scotland County’s lead to 20-6, before Hayden Long scored on a 3-yard run with Carson Harrison following up with the two-point conversion for a 28-6 lead. Van-Far scored on a fumble return in the fourth quarter, but managed only a second quarter Bryson Lay touchdown run offensively.
The Tigers racked up 375 yards offensively with 367 coming on the ground. Hayden Long had 237 yards on 20 carries.
CANTON, Mo.
Wildcats pick up four-set victory
Madison McClain had 17 kills and Ali Scott added 10 as the Culver-Stockton College women’s volleyball team picked up a 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-22 victory over Peru State on Friday in Heart of America Athletic Conference action at Charles Field House. The Wildcats (2-8, 2-5 Heart) ended a six-match losing streak.
McClain had 10 kills in the first two sets combined, setting the tone for C-SC’s attack. MaKayla Conway had five of her seven kills in the first two sets as the Wildcats piled up 47 kills overall. McClain had five kills in the decisive fourth set. Both McClain and Scott matched their season high in kills.
Veiauna Herman seta career high with 29 digs, while McClain had 12 digs for her third double-double of the season. Gabi DeJesus Colon led C-SC with 20 assists, while Claire Hemberger added 17.