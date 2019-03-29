Business

Facebook says it removed fake accounts in Philippines

The Associated Press
Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Mar. 29, 2019 9:31 pm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)  Facebook says it has removed 200 pages, groups and accounts linked to Nic Gabunada, reportedly the former social media manager of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, for misleading people.

The social network says it took down the accounts for "coordinated inauthentic behavior," the term it uses to describe accounts that work together to mask who is behind them and what their purpose is. In the past, Facebook has removed accounts linked to Russia , Iran and other countries for trying to wreak political havoc or influence elections in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The accounts and posts in question posted about elections, alleged misconduct by political candidates and local news. Facebook says they tried to hide their identity but were linked to a network organized by Gabunada.

