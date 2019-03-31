This undated photo provided by the Columbia Police Department shows Samantha Josephson, a University of South Carolina student who was reported missing after last being seen Friday, March 29, 2019. The university on Saturday confirmed the death of the student. (Columbia Police Department via AP) The Associated Press

The Latest on the killing of a South Carolina college student (all times local):

The man charged with kidnapping and killing a college student who police say mistakenly got into his car did not appear at a jail hearing.

Nathaniel David Rowland will remain in jail at least until his bond hearing at an undetermined date. It is unknown if he has a lawyer.

Police say the 24-year-old Rowland killed 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson on Friday after she got into his car thinking it was her Uber ride.

The State newspaper quotes Marci Josephson as saying Sunday that her daughter's killer has "taken away a piece of our heart, soul and life."

Marci Josephson said her daughter was bubbly, loving and full of life and planned to go to law school after graduating in May.

Authorities say a South Carolina college student kidnapped and killed after mistakenly getting into what she thought was a ride share car had wounds all over her body.

Arrest warrants released Sunday morning said 21-year-old Samantha Josephson had numerous wounds to her head, neck, face, upper body, leg, and foot. The documents didn't say what was used to attack the University of South Carolina student.

Authorities have charged 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland with murder and kidnapping.

The arrest warrants say a large amount of what DNA testing showed to be Josephson's blood was found inside Rowland's vehicle and trunk after police say he was arrested early Saturday just blocks away from where Josephson was kidnapped the night before.

The warrants say Rowland turned on the child locks in his vehicle so the back doors could only be opened from the outside and also had turned on the window locks.

Authorities say the man who kidnapped and killed a South Carolina college student who mistakenly thought she was getting in her ride share car was arrested in the same area the next night.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook says 24-year-old Nathaniel David Rowland will be charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson.

Holbrook says quick DNA testing determined Josephson's blood was in Rowland's car after his arrest Saturday near the same bar district in Columbia where Josephson was kidnapped the night before. The chief says her cellphone was also found in the vehicle.

Holbrook says Rowland activated the child locks so the back doors could only be opened from the outside.

Rowland is being held without bond. It wasn't known if he had a lawyer.