Business

Secretary of state's office will help with annual reports

The Associated Press
Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 7:00 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP)  The West Virginia secretary of state's office is planning mobile office visits to all 55 counties this month.

The visits are to help business owners and entrepreneurs file annual reports on time. State law requires all entities that do business in West Virginia to file an annual report with the secretary of state's office by July 1 each year.

Secretary of State Mac Warner's staff includes a Field Services Team that will be in every county for at least one day during the month. Any business owner needing assistance with filing the annual report can get it.

Businesses can also receive help throughout the year at the One Stop Business Center in Charleston, at regional business hub offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg or by calling (304) 558-8000.

