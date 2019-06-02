Region News

Mississippi River breaches Pin Oak levee in Winfield

The Associated Press
Posted: Jun. 2, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Jun. 2, 2019 5:07 pm

WINFIELD, Mo. (AP)  Emergency management officials say residents in and around the town of Winfield in northeast Missouri should evacuate after a leave there was breached.

Lincoln County Emergency Management officials said water started going over the Pin Oak levee in Winfield just after midnight Sunday and the levee had been breached by Sunday afternoon.

The warning said at the rate the water is moving, it was expected to reach homes in east Winfield Sunday evening.

Winfield, a town of about 1,400 people, is about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) northwest of St. Louis.

KSDK reports the levee protects about 40 homes in the town.

The Mississippi River near Winfield was at 38.23 feet as of 4 p.m. Sunday. The record of 39.6 feet occurred in 1993. Flood stage is 26 feet.

___

Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com

