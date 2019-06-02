Weird News

Rare albino fawn rescued from road in northern California

The Associated Press
Posted: Jun. 2, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Jun. 2, 2019 4:44 pm

LOOMIS, Calif. (AP)  A white fawn has been rescued in northern California by a truck driver who delivered the rare animal to a rescue center.

The Sacramento Bee reports that the white deer was discovered sitting in the middle of a road in Woodland.

Diane Nicholas at Kindred Spirits Fawn Rescue says the 3-week-old fawn's mother was not located and she is not sure how the deer came to be on the road in the city 29 miles (47 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento.

She says female deer often leave fawns while looking for food.

Nicholas says this is the first time she has treated an albino during 13 years operating the fawn rescue and rehabilitation center on her property in Loomis, where volunteers treat 50 to 80 fawns per year.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

More In Weird News

Weird News
Rare albino fawn rescued from road in northern California
Weird News
Gator busts through kitchen window, breaks bottles of wine
Weird News
School closes after man enters overnight, takes clothes off

Most Read

1
Classic rosters chock full of talent
Classic rosters chock full of talent
2
Volunteers fill more than 100K sandbags in Quincy on Saturday
Volunteers fill more than 100K sandbags in Quincy on Saturday
3
Traffic flowing again after evacuation of West Quincy, Mo.
Traffic flowing again after evacuation of West Quincy, Mo.
4
Authorities identify man found dead
5
First Blessing nursing grad made her mark on city
First Blessing nursing grad made her mark on city
Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2019 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 