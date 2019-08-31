Entertainment

Spain: ex-king says feeling "phenomenal" after heart surgery

FILE - In this March 10, 2018, file photo, Spain's former monarch King Juan Carlos waves upon his arrival to the Academia Diplomatica de Chile, in Santiago where he met with President-elect Sebastian Pinera. Spain's former monarch, Juan Carlos I, has been admitted to hospital for a heart operation. The 81-year-old king emeritus will undergo the operation Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 in Madrid's Quiron clinic. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Posted: Aug. 31, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Aug. 31, 2019 8:29 am

MADRID (AP)  Spain's former monarch Juan Carlos I says he's feeling "phenomenal" with "new plumbing" after a successful triple bypass heart surgery.

"It feels like a truck ran me over, but now it's about getting rid of the truck and looking ahead," the 81-year-old king emeritus said Sunday as he was driven out of a hospital in the outskirts of Madrid.

"New pipes, new plumbing, (it feels) phenomenal," he added.

Quirón Salud Hospitals Managing Director Lucía Alonso said the former king was discharged one week after the operation because he is "clinically stable."

The operation was Juan Carlos' 17th surgical procedure and had been scheduled two months ago.

The king emeritus abdicated in 2014 in favor of his son, Felipe, ending a near 39-year reign. He retired from public duties last May.

