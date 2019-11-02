National News

Oklahomans charged with injecting, videotaping woman's death

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 2, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 2, 2019 5:51 pm

EUCHA, Okla. (AP)  A northeast Oklahoma husband and wife are charged with injecting a woman with methamphetamine two years ago and videotaping her as she asked for help, then died.

Court records show 50-year-old Brian Edward Anderson and 42-year-old Allie Beth Anderson were charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the October 2017 death of 41-year-old Melissa Vermillion at the Anderson's home in Eucha, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Tulsa.

Affidavits say an informant in August linked the two to Vermillion's death and that she may have been killed to prevent her from testifying against the couple in a separate case. The document says the Andersons face drug charges in another county.

Jail records show both Andersons are in custody. An attorney listed for Brian Anderson did not immediately return a phone call Saturday for comment. No attorney is listed for Allie Anderson.

