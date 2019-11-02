World News

Heavy winds batter England; some ferries to France suspended

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 2, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 2, 2019 3:42 pm

LONDON (AP)  Heavy winds are battering parts of England and the stormy weather has forced the suspension of ferry service between the major ports of Dover and Calais, France.

Police reported one fatality when a woman in her 60s died after a tree fell on her car in Dorset, 120 miles (193 kilometers) southwest of London. The woman has not been identified.

Britain's Met Office forecasting service Saturday issued a number of rain and wind warnings across the south of England and Wales and warned of heavy rain in northern Scotland.

Officials say gusts of more than 80 miles (130 kilometers) per hour were measured Saturday and that numerous trees had been blown down, blocking some train lines.

Ferry operators say heavy winds are preventing ships from entering or leaving the harbor in Dover, Britain's main passenger link to continental Europe.

South Western Railways says some of its services could be delayed or cancelled because of the heavy winds.

More In World News

Tear gas engulfs Hong Kong as protesters trash China agency
World News
Tear gas engulfs Hong Kong as protesters trash China agency
Greece shifts migrants from overcrowded islands to mainland
World News
Greece shifts migrants from overcrowded islands to mainland
Siya's Springboks are exactly what Mandela envisioned
World News
Siya's Springboks are exactly what Mandela envisioned

Most Read

1
A big crowd turns out for A Night to Dream Big benefiting Quincy Public Schools
A big crowd turns out for A Night to Dream Big benefiting Quincy Public Schools
2
Quincy Fire Department considers adding ambulance to fire station
Quincy Fire Department considers adding ambulance to fire station
3
Are the trees on Vermont going to be removed?
Are the trees on Vermont going to be removed?
4
Jury selection expected to last two days in Gavin retrial
Jury selection expected to last two days in Gavin retrial
5
Shootout sadness: Raiders see back-to-back hopes lost in PKs
Shootout sadness: Raiders see back-to-back hopes lost in PKs
Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2019 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 