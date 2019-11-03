National News

California officer kills friend and self, wounds father

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 3, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 3, 2019 7:18 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (AP)  Authorities in California say an off-duty law enforcement officer killed a police officer and critically wounded his father before killing himself in a shooting during a birthday party.

Kings County sheriff's detectives say 32-year-old Ramiro Trevino Jr. died after fatally shooting 31-year-old Johnathan Diaz and critically wounding 58-year-old Ramiro Trevino Sr. Saturday in Hanford.

Authorities say Diaz was a Lemoore police officer and a friend of Trevino Jr., who worked as a Kings County welfare fraud investigator.

Investigators say the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at the party for the elder Trevino in the community about 33 miles (53 kilometers) south of Fresno.

Detectives say the two men intervened in a fight between Trevino Jr. and his girlfriend and soon after he armed himself with more than one gun.

More In National News

National News
The Latest: District closes 8 of its schools because of ash
National News
Small quake rattles Northern California area burned by fire
Former President Jimmy Carter is back teaching Sunday school
National News
Former President Jimmy Carter is back teaching Sunday school

Most Read

1
Memorial Bridge environmental assessment report delayed for third time this year
Memorial Bridge environmental assessment report delayed for third time this year
2
Illinois report cards measure progress toward state goals
Illinois report cards measure progress toward state goals
3
BLP Holiday Gift Show expected to draw big crowd Saturday in Palmyra
BLP Holiday Gift Show expected to draw big crowd Saturday in Palmyra
4
A big crowd turns out for A Night to Dream Big benefiting Quincy Public Schools
A big crowd turns out for A Night to Dream Big benefiting Quincy Public Schools
5
Are the trees on Vermont going to be removed?
Are the trees on Vermont going to be removed?
Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2019 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 