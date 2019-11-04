Region News

Lawyer numbers to top 96K in Illinois after oaths this week

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 4, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 4, 2019 10:47 pm

CHICAGO (AP)  If you were worried that Illinois didn't have enough lawyers, fear not. More are on the way.

Illinois Supreme Court justices are scheduled to administer the attorney's oath to 1,459 people on Thursday. A statement from the high court says that'll bring the total number of licensed attorneys in Illinois to around 96,500.

To qualify, the candidates had to pass both the Illinois State Bar Examination and an ethics exam.

Ceremonies will take place in five locations statewide. The largest groups will be at two Thursday ceremonies at the Arie Crown Theater in Chicago, where 1,172 candidates will take the oath.

There will also be admission ceremonies Thursday in Peoria, Springfield, Elgin and Carbondale.

