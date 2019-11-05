National News

US Rep. Ilhan Omar divorces husband in Minnesota

In this Jan. 22, 2019 photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., addresses reporters in Minneapolis. Omar has officially divorced from her husband in Minnesota, just a month after she filed a petition saying there was an "irretrievable breakdown" in their marriage. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 5, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 5, 2019 9:30 pm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP)  Rep. Ilhan Omar has officially divorced from her husband in Minnesota, just a month after she filed a petition saying there was an "irretrievable breakdown" in their marriage.

Omar and Ahmed Hirsi had been married since January 2018 but were longtime partners. Omar says Hirsi is the father of her three children.

The marriage was dissolved Tuesday after paperwork was signed by court personnel. The divorce comes months after a Washington, D.C., woman accused the Democratic congresswoman of having an affair with her husband.

When Omar was asked at the time whether she was separated from Hirsi or dating someone, she told WCCO-TV, "No, I am not." She has since declined to discuss her personal life.

Omar's attorney, Jaime Driggs, says Omar's grateful she and Hirsi reached a resolution for the sake of their children.

An attorney for Hirsi didn't respond to a request for comment.

