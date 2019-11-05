National Business News

Police seek to ID suspect in death over chicken sandwich

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Posted: Nov. 5, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 5, 2019 6:36 pm

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP)  A man who had been cutting in a line for chicken sandwiches at a crowded Popeyes restaurant in Maryland was stabbed to death by another customer who confronted him, police said Tuesday.

Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski appealed for the public's help in identifying the man who fatally stabbed 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis once after their argument spilled outside the Oxon Hill restaurant Monday evening.

Stawinski, who called it a "pointless crime," said only 15 seconds elapsed from when the altercation started to when it ended with the stabbing. Davis had been "methodically" cutting his way through the line for sandwiches for 15 minutes before the suspect confronted him at the front counter, the chief said.

"The question my detectives have to answer is, 'How does a confrontation lead to a homicide in 15 seconds?'" Stawinski told reporters outside a police station in Upper Marlboro. "The family of the individual who was killed is looking for closure. The families and children who were in this restaurant are looking for closure."

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that's causing long lines and waits at the chain's restaurants. Stawinski said dozens of people were at the restaurant at the time.

A statement from Popeyes said the fast food chain and its Oxon Hill franchisee are cooperating with authorities and "actively working to gather more information."

"What happened in Maryland last night is a tragedy and we are saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence. Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends," the statement says.

Police released surveillance camera images of the suspect and a woman who apparently was with him inside the restaurant and fled with him in a car after the stabbing. Investigators want to speak with that woman.

"We think she has some pretty vital information to the investigation," said police department spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan.

Stawinski said there is no evidence that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Police found a knife in Davis' possession after the stabbing, but investigators don't believe he brandished it during the confrontation, according to Donelan.

Davis, of Oxon Hill, died at a hospital. He had been stabbed once in the upper body, the police spokeswoman said.

___

Follow Kunzelman on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/Kunzelman75

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that only the word "methodically" should be in quotes.

More In National Business News

S Korea offers to visit stalled joint tour resort in North
National Business News
S Korea offers to visit stalled joint tour resort in North
US official says Moon-Abe meeting was 'encouraging sign'
National Business News
US official says Moon-Abe meeting was 'encouraging sign'
'I was appalled': Black customers say host told them to move
National Business News
'I was appalled': Black customers say host told them to move

Most Read

1
Family questions bond for man who was with teen who drowned
Family questions bond for man who was with teen who drowned
2
Moore releases economic development plan called 45x30
Moore releases economic development plan called 45x30
3
Marion County officials hear new Taylor bridge won't be done until April
4
Illinois report cards measure progress toward state goals
Illinois report cards measure progress toward state goals
5
Cape Air to begin flights in January 2020
Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2019 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 