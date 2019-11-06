National Business News

HP says it has received a 'proposal' from Xerox

The Associated Press
Posted: Nov. 6, 2019 7:00 am Updated: Nov. 6, 2019 8:25 pm

NEW YORK (AP)  Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said Wednesday it had received a "proposal" from copier maker Xerox and has had conversations "from time to time" with the company about a potential business combination.

HP said Wednesday that it received the proposal on Tuesday but did not provide details. It said it will do what is in the best interests of its shareholders.

Asked for details of the proposal, a Xerox spokeswoman said the company does not comment on "rumors and speculation."

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that Xerox was considering making a bid for HP.

Both companies have faced difficulties as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned. They have both been trying to cut costs to boost results.

More In National Business News

Buffalo Wild Wings CEO meets to discuss racial incident
National Business News
Buffalo Wild Wings CEO meets to discuss racial incident
US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on critics
National Business News
US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on critics
Asian stocks mostly lower after US indexes hit pause
National Business News
Asian stocks mostly lower after US indexes hit pause

Most Read

1
Officials say it is time to remodel Quincy City Hall
Officials say it is time to remodel Quincy City Hall
2
New director named for Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum
New director named for Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum
3
Family questions bond for man who was with teen who drowned
Family questions bond for man who was with teen who drowned
4
Moore releases economic development plan called 45x30
Moore releases economic development plan called 45x30
5
Marion County officials hear new Taylor bridge won't be done until April
Herald-Whig 130 S. Fifth Street, Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 223-5100 · (800) 373-9444
© Copyright 2019 The Herald-Whig
Privacy Policy - Terms of Service
Quincy Media Careers

 